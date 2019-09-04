National headlines tell us that a hurricane is on the way. The warnings are for everybody to get ready and to prepare.
Some islands in the ocean had severe damage. They knew the storm was coming, but they were limited in the way they could prepare.
The people of South Florida expect hurricanes on a regular basis. They built their houses and buildings to be ready for the storms. When the storms come they do not get upset because they are ready.
They do make some preparations. They bring in lawn chairs and other objects that can be blown around and cause damage. They have extra food supplies, and emergency items.
The news interviews show people that are not upset or scared. They expect inconvenience but are not worried.
Compare this to people and how they view life. Everybody has storms in their life. Some people prepare and are ready for the storms. Others seem to panic and are scared of what might happen.
The Christian knows there are troubles along the way. They know the outcome and their destination. They do not have to worry about the future. Heaven is sure for them.
When Jesus lived the perfect life through the storms that he faced, he gave you the example. And he made the way for each person to get to heaven.
The storms are on the way for you. Are you ready? Are you prepared? The storms and troubles are coming, you need to prepare now. Do not wait until it is too late.