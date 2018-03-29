CARTERSVILLE, Ga. – Motorists traveling Easter weekend and the following weekend should find their trips less stressful thanks to construction lane closure restrictions in northwest Georgia by the Georgia Department of Transportation.
For this weekend, Georgia DOT will limit lane closures on Interstate Highways throughout the state from noon Friday, March 30 until 10 p.m. Sunday, April 1.
The following weekend, all interstates across Georgia will limit lane closures from noon Friday, April 6 until 10 p.m. Sunday, April 8.
“Crashes often spike during holidays and safety is our primary concern,” said Georgia DOT State Construction Engineer John Hancock. “Whenever you drive, please Drive Alert Arrive Alive. Always buckle up, stay off the phone and focus on driving.”
We urge motorists to exercise caution as crews may still be working in proximity to highways and safety concerns may require long-term lane closures to remain in place. Also, incident management or emergency maintenance-related lane closures could become necessary at any time on any route.
Georgia DOT advises motorists that in the event of a crash or breakdown to never get out of the car on a freeway, unless your life is in imminent danger. Pull onto the nearest shoulder as far from the travel lanes as possible and call 511 for roadside assistance.
Georgia’s Move-over Law requires drivers to move-over one lane when a law enforcement, emergency vehicle (including HERO or CHAMP) or construction crew is on the side of the road and displaying flashing emergency lights. If it is unsafe to move over, then slow down below the posted speed.
Before you get in the car, call 511 or visit 511ga.org for real-time information on traffic conditions, incidents, lane closures, and delays on Georgia’s interstates and state routes.
Georgia DOT offers complimentary interstate highway assistance 24/7 for motorists across Georgia. The long-standing Highway Emergency Response Operators (HERO) program services metro Atlanta, while the Coordinated Highway Assistance & Maintenance Program (CHAMP) services the rest of the state. Call 511 for vehicle assistance or to report an issue on the road.