Tiny House Hand Up Inc. announced this week that Cindy Tucker has accepted the newly created position of executive director effective immediately.
Founded in May 2016 by a group of concerned citizens to address the issues of affordable housing in Gordon County, the financial and physical support for the non-profit organization has grown beyond anyone’s expectations.
“We needed some new energy, organization, promotional help and more. I know of no one in Calhoun that brings the skill set that Cindy has to the table,” said Chairperson Haley Stephens.
A graduate of the University of Georgia with graduate studies at the University of Phoenix, Tucker brings 40 years of experience as a project management professional and Fortune 500 executive level consultant on global projects to Tiny House Hand Up.
“I am very excited about the many opportunities of addressing affordable housing in Gordon County. One of the biggest strengths of Calhoun and Gordon County is the commitment of the mayor and the commissioners to continually bring in both new industries and expanding businesses. Unlike so many cities in Georgia, Calhoun is not just a one employer town. As business environments change or relocate, Calhoun leaders continue to seize opportunities to grow jobs and to maintain a strong infrastructure.
"However, there is a serious shortage of affordable housing for many of our hard working citizens who often fall below the poverty line in spite of working at least one full-time job. There is also a housing shortage for our elderly and our veterans living on fixed incomes.
"The goal of Tiny House Hand Up Inc. is to bring creative solutions to these housing issues. The community has expressed commitment to us through outstanding financial donations exceeding $60,000 to date. My job as executive director is to honor that commitment by creating housing opportunities to meet the needs of these under-served citizens.”
According to Tucker, the mission of the organization is to build safe, comfortable and affordable housing to work with existing social services in assisting individuals and families in transitional situations by developing innovative, alternate housing concepts to augment traditional housing.
Tucker can be reached at cindy.THHU@gmail.com.