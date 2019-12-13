Tiffany Garigan said she had always been a faithful, church-going sort of person, but after a pulmonary embolism lead to a traumatic brain injury, blindness and complete immobility, the road to recovery cemented her faith.
She shares that story in “Lifeline: A Devotional Journey,” a book she wrote that will be celebrated at a launch event on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Victory Fellowship Center, 925 Oothcalooga St. in Calhoun.
“The purpose behind ‘Lifeline’ is God, who is my lifeline. He performed a miracle on me and in my life is unexplainable and full of enormous blessings that lead directly back to God himself,” she said.
In March of 2012 Garigan was sent to an Atlanta hospital, placed on life support and resuscitated twice. Over the course of her recovery she went completely blind, lost all mobility, clear speech, and the ability to feed and care for herself.
“I experienced a severe pulmonary embolism. The blood clotting began in my legs and traveled to my lungs. These clots took life from me. There was a significant loss of blood flow and oxygen throughout my entire my body. This loss caused an anoxic brain injury. The brain injury was so extreme that I lost all mobility, went completely blind, had a feeding tube and seizures,” she said.
Garigan said she never could have imagined she would ever have to deal with something so life altering, and she understands that most people would have a hard time even imaging what she’s been through, and that’s why she felt inspired to share her story in book form.
The book, she said, is her story of survival told in a devotional form.
“It is my hope that this devotional which shares some of my most hard and intimate times with God is a blessing in your life and leads you to realize that God is exactly who he says he is,” she said. “A miracle worker, a friend, and a true confidant are among many things he has been to me.”
Garigan is a 2004 Calhoun High School graduate, a 2009 University of West Georgia graduate, and a graduate of the Kennesaw State University paralegal program in 2013.