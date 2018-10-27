For more than a decade, Mitzi Hutchinson started her mornings with her regulars. And it’s these locals, and the stories she has of them, who have driven her and her husband to reopen Thurston’s Café on Court Street.
“I miss the routine of it. You had your regulars who came in everyday. I had their orders memorized,” Hutchinson said. “I knew what so and so was going to get when they came in.”
Hutchinson recalled putting orders in under their name rather than listing the menu items.
“They were … like friends,” she said, adding that she has stories about each and every one of them, sourced from the daily conversations she shared with them. “There are some good memories. It just was good.”
The plan is to open their restaurant back up at 114 Court St. on Nov. 26, following Thanksgiving and the busy shopping weekend.
“It will be here before we know it,” Hutchinson said, looking forward to returning after a two- and a-half-year absence.
The couple has been tirelessly working to meet the planned date to reopen, setting up kitchen equipment and filling out their staff.
“People don’t realize what all goes into it,” Hutchinson said.
The plan is to bring back their same menu, returning the restaurant to its “original state.”
While preparing recently, Hutchinson said she was busy working and didn’t realize the door was unlocked. Taking it as a sign as his favorite downtown spot had returned, a frequent customer just walked right on in, for what Hutchinson described as just one example of the type of community the restaurant had.
“I miss everybody,” she said. “I miss the energy of downtown.”
Since stepping away from the restaurant, to take time to be with her family, Hutchinson went on to get her real estate license. And though this involves interacting with customers, it just does not produce the same feelings she got from working at Thurston’s.
“Calhoun needs us back,” Hutchinson said, adding she is excited about playing a role in bring more business to downtown. “They need somebody who cares. I love our small town.”