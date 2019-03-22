The boys’ edition of the Calhoun-Sonoraville rivalry displayed a lot more offense, but only from one side as the Yellow Jackets shut out the Phoenix, 4-0, on Thursday. The Yellow Jackets earned their fourth shutout of the season.
“I’m very proud of the guys,” head coach Matt Rice said. “Our guys put together their game plan. They played for each other and that’s all that we ask of them.”
Calhoun found the back of the net first as freshman Mikey Lopez tallied with an assist from sophomore Edward Soto.
The Yellow Jackets would add to their lead about five minutes later when senior Oscar Huerta found fellow senior Eduardo Huitanda.
With just 25 seconds remaining before halftime, Huerta recorded a goal of his own to make it 3-0 Yellow Jackets. The score proved to be critical one, virtually silencing any hopes of a Sonoraville comeback.
“I know any team coached by Coach Walraven is going to be a good team and they’re never going to be done,” Rice said. “It gave us a confidence boost, but we knew the game wasn’t over.”
In the second half, the Yellow Jackets tallied when Soto found a space in the lower right corner of the cage in the 50th minute.
With the win, Calhoun moves to 5-6-2 (3-1 region) thus far in 2019. The Yellow Jackets’ next game is senior night on Monday versus Adairsville. Following the road loss, Sonoraville falls to 2-4 (2-1 region). The Phoenix return home to battle Coahulla Creek on Tuesday.
Lady Phoenix pick up win
In a close rivalry game right down to the wire, freshman goalkeeper Madison Abernathy and the Sonoraville Phoenix shut down the Calhoun Lady Jackets, 1-0, on Thursday. It marked the third win of the season for head coach Ken Walraven.
“It’s a really good rivalry,” Walraven said. “Our rival is a good team and we know we’re going to have to be ready for them.”
The only goal of the game came courtesy of senior Avery Hamilton, placing a shot into the upper left corner of the cage in the 13th minute.
“For [Avery] to be able to put the ball in the back of the net, I know it was satisfying for her,” Walraven said. “It turned out to be the winner.”
Freshman goalkeeper Madison Abernathy collected multiple saves, keeping the Lady Jackets’ offensive opportunities to a minimum en route to the shut out.
“[Madison] is an athlete,” Walraven said. “She had some very nice saves. Her composure is what I was most impressed with.”
The rivalry game featured plenty of defense as Sonoraville remained grounded throughout the 80-minute battle.
The Lady Jackets’ loss is the first in region play for head coach Taylor Sumrall.
“We’ve got some work to do now,” Sumrall said. “We got some shots off on goal, [but] we just couldn’t put them away.”
With the road victory, Sonoraville moves to 3-2-1 (2-1 region) on the season. The Phoenix return home to face Coahulla Creek on Tuesday. With the loss, Calhoun falls to 7-3 (3-1 region) in 2019. The Lady Jackets’ next game is senior night on Monday, when Adairsville travels to Calhoun.
“Most of our adjustments are going to be mental,” Sumrall said following the loss. “We just [have] to move past it and not let it affect us the rest of the season. If we can do that, I think we’ll be all right.”