Soccer:
Lady Jackets 4, Adairsville 0
The Calhoun Lady Jackets are region champs. In the first matchup of senior night, the Calhoun defeated the Adairsville Tigers 4-0 to claim the trophy. The team has now won four straight to close out the 2019 regular season and, with Thursday night’s victory, be the No. 1 seed from Region 6 Class AAA entering the GHSA state playoffs.
“At the beginning of the year, we always set our goals, and region champs was one of them,” Lady Jackets head coach Taylor Sumrall said. “Being the one seed helps out a lot, but I’m proud of the way the girls played.”
Calhoun jumped on the scoreboard in the 14th minute of the game when senior Emily Sorrow headed a ball into the goal. With 17 seconds left in the first half, Mari Morales scored off a rebound to make it 2-0.
The 2-0 lead remained for most of the second half, until Sorrow’s second strike of the night in the 77th minute sealed the Lady Jacket victory. Sorrow put away a rebound off a Hannah Dimeler shot. And finally, with 5.5 seconds before the final whistle, Heidi Guerrero put the icing on the cake off a cross to the front of the net by Adamirez Perez.
“These seniors, they’ve worked their butts off all year and they deserve it,” Sumrall said. “I’m proud we got to go out like this on a senior night, winning the region championship on a senior night. I couldn’t be more proud of the girls.”
The Lady Jackets finish the 2019 regular season at 11-3 overall and 7-1 in region competition. As a first seed, the team will host at least the first two rounds of the playoffs, pending advancement. The quest for a state title begins next Tuesday.
Yellow Jackets 6, Adairsville 0
In the second game of senior night, the Calhoun Yellow Jackets beat the Adairsville Tigers 6-0. With the win, Calhoun secures the second seed in the region and will play host to Dawson County in the first round of the GHSA state playoffs next Wednesday.
“I’m glad to honor our seniors tonight,” Calhoun head coach Matt Rice said. “I think our depth is going to be one of our strengths going into the playoffs. We’ve got people who can step in and I think they showed that tonight.”
Edward Soto opened the scoring for the Jackets in the 18th minute, placing a ground ball shot through the legs of Adairsville’s goalkeeper. From there, the Jackets suddenly found a new offensive gear and scored twice within the next five minutes. Brandon Barrios took a beautiful shot from the top right corner of the box and managed to sneak it under the crossbar for a 2-0 advantage. Moments later, Eduardo Huitanda scored from the edge of the box to make it 3-0, which would turn out be the halftime score. The Jackets would tack on three more goals to earn the shutout victory.
“We were able to get out to a lead which means we were able to play every single person on the field,” Rice said. “Some of those players haven’t gotten any minutes in a few games, so I thought this was a great opportunity to get everybody ready.”
BASEBALL:
HARALSON COUNTY 9, SONORAVILLE 4
Meanwhile in Tallapoosa, Sonoraville baseball fell to Haralson County 9-4 on Thursday night. The loss officially eliminates the Phoenix from state playoff contention and sends Haralson County through. Sonoraville’s record drops to 11-14 overall and 6-9 in 2019 regional competition.
CALHOUN 3, NORTH MURRAY 1
Calhoun officially closes its 2019 season with a ‘W’ as the Yellow Jackets knock off the North Murray Mountaineers 3-1. Ben King started on the mound for the Jackets, surrendering only one run in six innings pitched.
The team finishes the 2019 regular season with an overall record of 23-5 and a 14-2 mark in region play. Calhoun finishes as the second seed in the region and will host the first round of the state playoffs next Wednesday.