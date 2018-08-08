Three sentenced in 2017 home invasion

Three teens pleaded guilty last week on charges stemming from a 2017 home invasion.
On Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, Alex Alcantar, 18, and Dustin Freeman, 18, both pleaded guilty to felony counts of Home Invasion, First Degree Burglary and Aggravated Assault. Both pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Commit Burglary and Wearing a Mask to Conceal Identity. Alcantar also pleaded guilty to Cruelty to Animals.
Both were sentenced to a total of 20 years in prison with 10 to be served.
A third suspect, 18-year-old Daniel Isai Munguia, pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Commit Burglary for having planned the home invasion. He was sentenced to 10 years with 90 days to serve in jail, which has already been completed.
Deputy sheriff’s with the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office were called to a private residence in the Pine Chapel community shortly after 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17, 2017 in response to a reported home invasion.
When deputies arrived, they found Alcantar, described as “incapacitated,” inside the home. Freeman had been chased into nearby woods by a group of armed neighbors.
Officers said that the two burst into the home while a husband and his wife were seated at a table having dinner. Both suspects wore masks and gloves and were armed with bricks and baseball bats.
The male occupant of the home was struck by a brick but was able to wrestle the bat away from Alcantar, using the bat on Alcantar to defend himself and his wife.
Freeman fled on foot but was caught by the neighbors and held for officers.
Detectives recovered masks, gloves, baseball bats, tape, as well as other items of physical evidence at the scene and also determined that the defendants took measures to keep from leaving trace evidence at the scene.
The Cruelty to Animals charge stemmed from Alcantar striking the victims’ dog with a baseball bat during the struggle as the animal attempted to protect its owners.
Alcantar and Freeman were taken into custody late last week and remain in Gordon County Jail.