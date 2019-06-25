Morning Pointe of Calhoun residents Frances Jackson, Bill Maxwell, and Wallace Robbins looked back on nearly a century of life recently.
The assisted living and Alzheimer’s memory care community took the time to recognize Jackson, Maxwell and Robbins, who all recently celebrated their 99th birthdays.
“Here at Morning Pointe, we strive to make every day special and full of meaning for our residents. We celebrate every holiday, every birthday, and every milestone — no matter how big or small — because when you treat each day like it’s a gift, you start to realize how true that statement really is,” said Morning Pointe Executive Director Nikki Walsh. “There is so much joy and hope and wonder to be experienced in life. We just have to recognize it when it presents itself.”