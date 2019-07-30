Three local athletes compete at YBOA Nationals

Three Calhoun Middle School seventh graders competed in the 2019 Youth Basketball of America National Championships from July 5-8 in Orlando, Florida.
Jax Abernathy, Bryant Arnold and Emaree Winston were members of the Northwest Georgia Longhorns, a travel basketball team. Head coach Randy Bates and the Longhorns reached the final four of the tournament, but fell to the Louisiana Titans, 82-76.
In the final four game, Abernathy led the way with 41 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals.
During the tournament, Abernathy averaged 27 points, nine rebounds, four steals, two assists and two blocks. Arnold and Winston averaged four points, one rebound and one assist per matchup.
The tournament was played at the at the Orange County Convention Center.