The annual constitutional meeting of Georgia 4-H was held this past weekend, June 22-24, at Rock Eagle 4-H Center for high school students across the state. Over 600 youth attended the weekend event, and three delegates represented Gordon County 4-H: Brandon Bagley, Olivia Forrest, and Noah Marchman.
During the business meeting portion of the weekend, the delegates voted on amendments to the Georgia 4-H Constitution to clarify language about voting delegates, officer eligibility guidelines, and terms of office. One of the Gordon County delegates, Olivia Forrest, campaigned for election to the state board of directors. Forrest also participated in the exhibit fair at the event, showcasing her project on the Chinese language that included information about the grammatical structure, tonal qualities, and character writing of the language.
Delegates participated in workshops on professional appearance, résumés and applications, and interview etiquette. Recreation activities included a night swim pool party and a dance, as well as board games and service projects. In addition, 4-H’ers competed with in the annual Iron Clover competition. Delegates teamed up with their district in one of over ten events, including basketball, cornhole, dance-off, dodgeball, hula hoop, kickball, musical chairs, Pictionary, softball, trivia bowl, ultimate Frisbee, volleyball, water balloon toss, and a watermelon eating contest. Points for each event were tallied and the overall state winner was named the recipient of the Iron Clover. This year’s Iron Clover winner was Northeast District.
A major highlight of the weekend is that Mr. Arch Smith, Georgia 4-H State Leader, got “slimed,” as a fulfillment of a deal he made with Georgia 4-H’ers earlier in the year. The agreement was that he would allow the state 4-H officers to slime him if Georgia 4-H raised at least $4,000 during the “$4 for 4-H on 4/4.” The campaign raised a whopping $13,000 in one day, so he held up his end of the deal at the statewide event. A new fundraising goal of $50,000 has been set for next year’s event, with a new deal of Mr. Arch Smith jumping into a pool of slime.
The weekend ended with the annual Georgia 4-H Citizenship Ceremony, where those youth who graduated high school or who will turn eighteen prior to the next Georgia 4-H State Council pledge to take an active role in their communities and work for the betterment of themselves and others.
For more information about 4-H, please contact the Gordon County Extension/4-H Office at 706-629-8685.