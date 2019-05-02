When Shawn Greenway and Javier Velazquez met a couple of years ago, Greenway was planning to be a client of Velazquez’s. But after months of communication, they realized their skills might be compatible together.
At the beginning of 2017, they officially launched Uproot, their online marketing business, and in the past year and a half, they’ve seen significant growth.
In fact, within the past couple of months, Uproot has been announced one of the top five digital marketing leaders in the Atlanta area, with their main location being in Calhoun. Clutch, a Washington, D.C.-based company that reviews businesses’ content and success, named Uproot as one of the recipients of the recognition.
As a business that doesn’t work in person with a majority of their clients, Uproot is unique among small businesses in Calhoun, but both co-owners say they are always looking forward and trying to use developing technology to benefit their business.
How they started
Velazquez, 23, born and raised in Calhoun, went to Calhoun City Schools and graduated from high school with an interest in starting his own business. Soon after graduation, he launched his own T-shirt business, which he said “crashed and burned.”
From that experience Velazquez realized he needed to learn more about running a business, so he started researching marketing, designing and having an online presence. And slowly over time, he realized he really enjoyed online marketing and had fun doing it.
Meeting Greenway, 49, the two joined forces and things soon fell into place – they found inexpensive office space in Calhoun, they started making cold calls and put all their time and effort into Uproot.
There were a few rough moments when they didn’t know if their business would survive, but over time and with continued persistence, the partners succeeded. They gained clients in Calhoun, in the metro-Atlanta area and even across the United States.
And once they were recognized by Clutch as one of the 2019 top online companies in Atlanta, they got requests for consultations and marketing work from international clients from Great Britain, Australia, Barcelona and Malaysia.
Uproot has grown from only having two co-owners to having nine part-time employees, including a few interns with various skill sets.
“Here’s the quote about what we do weekly: ‘Think globally even though you work locally,’” Greenway said. “That’s the best way to do it.”
On a local scale, Uproot has previously helped the Harris Arts Center develop their website, adding Eventbrite to their site for purchasing tickets. They also work with Calhoun Coffee Company, Pintage Antique Market, RAK Outfitters and ProHealth Wellness Center.
What they do
“Our bread and butter is social media marketing,” Velazquez said. “We help businesses allocate the (social media) market more effectively by optimizing, analyzing and generating a return on the ads they spend money on.”
The main goal of Uproot, Velazquez said, is to help businesses market themselves in the most efficient, modern and effective ways. Greenway and Velazquez, though each has their own special background in marketing and online advertising, both agreed on this as the foundation of their company.
Even if companies aren’t interested in hiring Uproot, they also offer one-time consultations to provide recommendations on the best marketing methods. Uproot covers social media advertising, video production, web design and search engine optimization.
“I’m older, he’s younger, we put this together and it’s been kind of an explosion,” Greenway said. “Once we put together both of our expertise together and shared that, we had a combination from the video side all the way to paid traffic side and all in between.”
Greenway said not many schools are teaching what they do to their students, and the co-owners have often taught at local community colleges about online marketing and social media advertising. Greenway’s hope is that through Uproot, he and Velazquez can inspire young students to chase their dreams.
When asked advice they would give to young entrepreneurs, Velazquez said they need to have a network, a good product in high demand and dedication to selling their product. Greenway added on that they need to be building a brand for themselves, but also that they need to “just start and go for it.”
“We hope we can inspire entrepreneurs to take the risk,” Greenway said. “And it’s a big risk. There’s a lot of stuff you have to give up (to start a business), money and time. You always have to be putting money into your business instead of your pocket.”
But despite the risk and the endless hours put into Uproot, both Greenway and Velazquez are doing what they love, and are thriving. They hope to be considered to be in Inc. 5,000’s 2020 ratings, a review magazine that ranks America’s top entrepreneurs.
For more information on Uproot and the services they offer, visit their website at uprootonline.com or call their office at 800-706-1259.