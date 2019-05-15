Sometimes I like to make lists. It isn’t always easy to come up with something of interest to folks in a weekly column, so on this day, I’ve decided to share some of my favorite things with you like Julie Andrews sang about in “The Sound of Music.”
The early morning sounds right before the sun comes up as I walk little Tippy (Doodle) ... birds carrying on lively conversations, a rooster crowing from the neighbor’s chicken coop, a lone dog barking from across the river, a dove cooing. I wish I could speak “bird.”
When I was a kid, I loved the voices of my mom and dad as they talked quietly in the living room after my siblings and I were tucked into bed. It was a comforting sound, a safe sound and the sound of their laughter brought me peace.
I have always loved the sound of John Denver’s voice whether he’s speaking or singing. It was a good voice silenced too soon. I loved the voice of John Lennon as he sang “Imagine,” my favorite song of all time. I loved listening to Ray Charles sing “Georgia” and Gladys Knight sing “A Midnight Train to Georgia,” but most of all I loved the sound of Daddy’s tenor guitar as he played it and sang “Carry Me Back to the Mountains,” “Truck Drivin’ Man” and other ancient songs of the mountains.
I love a good sharp knife that will slice tomatoes like they are butter.
I like my mama’s two forks from her old flatware. There are only two left and they have long tines and are almost delicate. She claimed Daddy got flatware for her when he was in France.
I love my iron skillet. It’s old and perfect for cornbread.
I love peanut butter slathered inside hot cornbread. Heck, I love peanut butter slathered on just about anything.
I love biscuits split open while they’re piping hot with butter and brown sugar melting inside. My Grandma Maples turned me on to brown sugar biscuits and I eat them to this day.
My favorite food is broccoli. I kid you not. I love it. The first time I ever ate it was when we were staying with my grandparents in New York City. My grandmother served this marvelous food and I was in hog heaven! I was afraid my Grandpa Colligan was going to eat it all before I got seconds.
I love the taste of salt on my lips as we get closer to the beach. I usually taste it going across a bridge on our way to Amelia Island.
I love to watch the sun come up out of the ocean. Since I’m an early morning person, witnessing this is no problem. Usually our grown children are already up. Heather is looking for shark’s teeth. She’s a master at finding them.
I love the sound of the sea gulls.
I love to watch the pelicans fly in formation close to the waves heading toward the shore.
I love to watch the porpoises in the early morning cavorting in and out of the waves.
I love the sound of my grandchildren’s laughter. In truth, I love the sound of laughter. It’s a joyous sound and it’s good exercise for the lungs.
I love the smell of a baby just after he’s had a bath.
I love the sweet smell of puppy breath.
I love the smell of okra just as it begins to fry. It always reminds me a wee bit of popcorn.
I love the aroma of gardenias, peonies, roses, and fresh mowed hay.
I love the smell of the air after a rain shower in the summer. It’s fresh and cool.
Seeing a rainbow brings me joy.
A spectacular sunset with shades of pinks and oranges takes my breath away.
Knowing that all my children and their families are safely home after they’ve left our home from a family visit brings me inner peace.
Hearing good news about good people and the good deeds they’ve done makes happy and hopeful.
Reading Sean Diedrich and the stories he weaves make me content.
Hearing the sound of clapping and seeing a standing ovation is music to my ears after a play I’ve been a part of.
Watching “Outlander” makes me happy … any season … any episode.
Walking on my treadmill or swimming in my pool are my favorite exercises.
Having the love and respect of good family and friends is tops.
Singing “Oh Lord Won’t You Buy Me a Mercedes Benz” harmonizing with my husband makes me laugh.