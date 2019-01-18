Before I started working for the Calhoun Times, I started freelancing with an Atlanta nonprofit called WildArk, an organization that focuses on reflecting positive stories regarding environmental care. Back in October, through this partnership, I was able to interview Andrea Sanders, also known as Instagram’s famous “Be Zero Waste Girl.”
Andrea, who started off attending farmers markets and trying to reduce her waste in simple ways, has become a woman many know as someone who can fit all of her and her husband’s yearly landfill trash into one glass jar. She regularly posts on Instagram and encourages people across the nation to begin their own journeys of waste reduction and education.
When my WildArk editor Kirstin asked me to try to interview Andrea, even she didn’t think I would be able to get a response from the Instagram star. Yet, sure enough, Andrea responded to my email and we set up a time to talk. Since she currently lives in Boulder, Colorado, it was near impossible to meet her in person. But I was still honored to be able to call her on a cool autumn day and ask about her work to reduce her own waste, promote sustainability and spread awareness.
Andrea, one who has spoken around the world, maintains a well-established presence on both Instagram and YouTube, and has previously given a Ted Talk in Aruba, explained to me during our phone conversation her path to a more environmentally-conscious lifestyle, including aspects such as consumerism, waste, diet and daily patterns.
“Waste became not only something I was trying to reduce,” Andrea said, “but it told a bigger story about what we value and the relationships we have with things around us.”
Some of the first steps in Andrea’s journey of acknowledging waste and its connection to other aspects of her life started with simple, mindful steps. She started bringing reusable bags to the grocery store. She began to bring a portable cup to coffee shops, and when people asked her about it, Andrea was able to use what she calls “quiet activism” to explain her journey. She slowly changed her diet to reflect a vegan lifestyle.
And because of this change in both her lifestyle and mindset, she began to face a few obstacles. Her home state of Florida didn’t have farmers markets or much recycling. There also wasn’t a local community in her area for people who were interested in learning more about environmental sustainability. In the early 2000s, Florida didn’t have access to resources or materials that her now home of Boulder has.
“[In Florida], I remember going into a Publix and giving my new canvas bags to the bagger, and he just put the bags in a plastic bag,” Andrea said.
But instead of being overwhelmed by the obstacles, she began to use her “zero waste fails” as learning tools. She began to be more aware of what the general public thinks regarding waste and sustainability. This life shift for Andrea was one that began consisting of personal life changes, but it quickly transformed into a deeper issue she wanted to educate others on. As she says during her talks and conferences, “waste touches all things.”
Some practical suggestions she gave both to me and to beginners included doing trash audits, going to a farmers market, and maybe even starting a small community meet up. Doing minor things that start conversations with others and raise awareness is what creates small social shifts, Andrea said. She recommends tackling one thing at a time and is insistent that this journey is not a competition or a race, instead it’s a way of being.
“We don’t live in an infrastructure that supports this beautiful, compassionate, ‘everything is balanced’ approach. We’re not there at all. So all we can do is have a mindset that’s practical and do what we can with what we have available.”
According to Andrea, the biggest measure of how well you are doing is how well you are learning, and to what extent you are involving yourself in the journey of environmental education.
“If we can get people to take the blinders off to get to know their relationships with things more, we can see things differently,” Andrea said. “It will get us to eventually reshape our society and infrastructure.”
Talking to Andrea was not only something I felt extremely honored to do, but it was a conversation that taught me a lot about how to alter my own perspective regarding myself, the people and things that surround me, and the planet as a whole.
“You can’t start by doing everything,” she told me. “Get a feel for the infrastructure we live in, and start small.”
Alexis Draut is a recent graduate of Berry College and a staff writer for the Calhoun Times.