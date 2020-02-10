U.S. Rep. Tom Graves, R-Ranger, is looking for military veterans in Northwest Georgia to add their stories to the Veterans History Project.
Graves’ office is partnering with Dalton State College and the Library of Congress to host a series of interviews in March. The deadline to sign up is Feb. 25.
The VHP is part of the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress. Its mission is to collect, preserve, and make accessible the firsthand accounts of U.S. military veterans so that future generations can better understand the nation’s history and the realities of war.
The project accepts stories and original materials from men and women who served in the U.S. Armed Forces in any capacity and are no longer serving.
“We owe our country’s veterans a debt of gratitude. This project is just one way to honor their stories and better understand their sacrifices,” Graves said in a statement. “Through this project, we will be able to permanently preserve their voices at the Library of Congress for future generations to listen and learn.”
Interviews will be conducted on March 16 and 17 at Dalton State College.
Veterans who are interested in participating should contact Graves’ Dalton office at 706-226-5320. The congressman’s constituent services team will connect them with Dalton State College, which will be conducting all interviews for the project.
The 14th Congressional District covers Floyd, Polk, Gordon, Chattooga, Paulding, Walker, Catoosa, Dade, Haralson, Murray, Whitfield and a part of Pickens County.