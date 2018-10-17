Voluntary Action Center Executive Director Stacy Long was the guest speaker at last week’s Calhoun Rotary Club meeting, being introduced by Program Chairman Doug Todd.
Long reported an increase in the volume of recipients of their services and gave an outline of the many services the VAC provides for those in need. While Calhoun is fortunate to have corporate donors, the VAC is in consistent need of certain items, such as canned goods for their food pantry. The VAC also needs disposable paper products, such as plates and plastic utensils, etc.
Also attending the meeting was Brian Burton, a financial advisor with Edward Jones Financial, and Amelia Wycoff accompanied her dad, Rotarian Scott Wycoff.
Upcoming Events:
Thursday: Club Assembly Day
Oct. 24: Annual Golf Tournament, sponsored by Hamilton Medical Center, at Fields Ferry Golf Course.
Nov. 1: Regular meeting with guest speaker Kathi Harper Hill, an author and Ellijay native.