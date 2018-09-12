The 25th annual Unity Run set for Sept. 25 with a Tiger Flight Foundation Fly Over

The 25th annual Unity Run holds the title as longest continually occurring run/walk event in Gordon County. It is hard to believe that the Unity Run has lasted so long and has grown in popularity over the years.
This year, a record number of sponsors have stepped up to support the United Run. Sixty sponsors are supporting the Unity Run, the official kick-off for the United Way of Gordon County Fundraising Campaign. Unity Run signs are placed at all the businesses that sponsor the Unity Run. They will also be on the Unity Run route on Sept. 25.
Because this is the 25th year, organizers wanted to do something special.
Tiger Flight Foundation will be providing a Fly Over at the start of the run at Gordon Central High School. These single-wing propeller planes look like tigers as the fly over the start. Visit the following link for Tiger Flight Foundation and read about the organization and see pictures of the planes: https://tigerflightfoundation.org/
For those who are not running but want to see the fly over, be sure to be in place at Gordon Central before 6:15 p.m. Warrior Path will be closed, so use the Columbus Circle entrance on the east side of Arby’s on Red Bud Road or the Ashworth Middle School entrance off Newtown Road.
The Unity Run continues to grow and plans are in place for another record year. Always looking for ways to improve the run, Carpet Capital Running Club will be using new timing equipment which will allow each runner to register his/her own time based on when the runner crosses the start and finish lines.
Once again this year, all local middle and high school cross country teams will be participating thanks to the support of AGC Pediatrics and their contributions. The cross country teams have some very competitive runners making the event even more challenging.
AGC Pediatrics also continues to sponsor the AGC Pediatrics 1-K Kid’s Run that starts at 5 p.m. at Gordon Central High School and finishes on Gordon Central’s Ratner Stadium track. Students in pre-school through 5th grades may participate (ages 3-11). Awards for each age division for male and female will be given. A special award from Chick-fil-A will be given to the overall male and female winners.
The 5-K starts at 6:30 p.m. at Gordon Central High School. Runners park in downtown Calhoun, catch the school buses at the Calhoun Depot to ride to Gordon Central and run or walk back to downtown and can walk to their cars. NO BUSES WILL RUN AFTER THE RACE! LAST BUS LEAVES FROM THE DEPOT AT 6:10 p.m.
The finish line in Downtown Calhoun is one of the best. Cheerleaders from all City and County Middle and High Schools will be cheering the runners. City and County High School bands perform on the route from start to finish while representatives from all 18 United Way-supported agencies cheer the runners along the route. Runners and walkers are encouraged to participate.
This event is more than a kick-off event for United Way- it is a community event that welcomes everyone. So come and enjoy the fun and fellowship. Company Films will once again fly the drone over the run and that video will be posted on www.gordoncountyunitedway.org
Runners may pick up their race numbers at the Calhoun Depot from 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 24. They may also register for the run. Race Day registration is set for Tuesday, Sept. 25, beginning at 4:30 p.m. at Gordon Central High School Cafeteria.
Thank you to our many sponsors.
Platinum
Apache Mills
Engineered Floors
Field Turf
Gordon Hospital
Manningto
Commercial
Mohawk
Nance Industries
Northwest Georgia
Orthopedics and
Sports Medicine
Shaw
Turner Heating and
Air
Gold
AOSM
Atlanta Gas Light
Hamilton Medical
Center
Owen Security
Solutions
Synovus
Waffle House
Silver
BB & T
Belwood Nursery and
Landscape Supply
Bentley Dye Services
Chick-fil-A of Calhoun
First Bank of Calhoun
Fox Systems, Inc.
Momon Construction
Inc.
Gordon County
Historical Society
Greater Community
Bank
Kelloggs
Landscape Creations
La QUINTA Inn
Nature’s Own Big
Springs Water
North Georgia
National Bank
Starr Mathews
Insurance Agency
Walmart
Bronze
Advanced Electrical
Systems, Inc,
Advanced
Rehabilitation
Alan McHan DMD
Calhoun Drug co.
Calhoun Outlet
Marketplace a Simon
Center
Downtown Calhoun
Fitness First of
Calhoun
Georgia Northwestern
Technical College
Grandstanz
Hayes Plumbing and
Electrical
Homespun hospice
NorthSide Bank
PT Solutions
Roland Hay Farm
Workout Anytime
Friends
Calhoun City Schools
Calhoun High School HOSA
Calhoun Times
Carpet Capital Running Club
Cherokee Capital Amateur Radio Society
City of Calhoun
DJ Nick Najera
Donny Holmes
Gordon Hospital
Gordon EMS
Gordon County Schools
WEBS
WJTH
Registration for 1-K Kids Run is $15. Students can register for the 5-K Run/Walk for $15; Adults are $25. Register at www.active.com/calhoun-ga/running/distance-running-races/unity-run-xxv-2018 or or email vspence@gordoncountyunitedway.org for paper forms.