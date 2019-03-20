Last week in this column we briefly mentioned the fact that the Old Chisolm Trail was blazed by a Cherokee. This week we are going to talk a little bit about that trail and the man whose name it bears, a man of character and courage, fortitude and determination, a Cherokee named Jesse Chisolm.
Jesse Chisolm was born around 1805 in the area of Great Hiwassee Town, one of the “Mother Towns” of the Overhill Cherokees. It is worth noting that his mama was a Rogers, one of the same extended family that would bring us the great Will Rogers about a century later. His family joined the “Old Settlers,” moving west before that infamous trail that remains a blot on American history.
Jesse Chisolm would achieve fame as a guide and frontiersman in his early teens. His gift for direction and pathfinding was the stuff of legend while he was still a boy. His father’s disappearance on a hunting trip forced young Jesse to grow up maybe a little faster than he might have otherwise. He was twelve or thirteen when his father disappeared. Jesse rambled around just about the entire frontier looking for his father.
In that era, a good sense of direction and the ability to find good water were two skills necessary to survival. Jesse had these in spades. His sense of direction and his tracking ability were respected even among Indians for whom these skills are often second nature. If that was his only claim to fame, it would have been accomplishment enough. But there was much more to Jesse Chisolm than just an ability to find his way around the wilderness.
We often don’t think of frontier types as diplomats or business men, but Jesse was accomplished at both, spending close to two decades negotiating treaties, most notably on behalf of the Texas Republic.
His friendship with Sam Houston is well known to most people with any knowledge of history, and his work as an interpreter, diplomat and general trouble shooter for Houston no doubt contributed substantially to Houston’s success, but it was through business and his trading posts that he left his mark on the history and legend of the Old West.
There has probably been more written and told about the Chisolm trail than just about any other place involved the cattle drive era. The ability of the trail to capture the imagination of western singers, dime novel authors, and screenwriters is pretty well unequaled in western lore. As a result, the trail and the stories told about it, have drifted into the mists of legend.
Whether Jesse Chisolm ever actually drove cattle over the trail that bears his name is a matter of some debate. What is fairly certain is that he originally blazed the trail to get goods to his rather far flung trading posts, and to get the trade goods to the ports of New Orleans and St. Louis.
The coming of the war and the tribulations associated therewith very nearly destroyed the Indian country along with the rest of the south. Vendettas between people on different sides, not to mention the physical destruction wrought by the war itself, made even worse later on by the arrival of a Yankee occupation army determined to break the spirit of everything and everyone they came in contact with, made the south, which included the Indian Territory and Texas, just about unlivable.
It fell to the community leaders to put things back together, to rebuild and reweave the fabric of society. Due to the economic depression wrought by the war, there was an excess of beef cattle in Texas, making them virtually worthless. Not to mention the fact that there was almost no money in circulation in the former Confederate states and territories. There was a shortage of beef in the North however, making beef cattle worth a great deal more in the North. The question was how to get them there. The answer was the Chisolm Trail. The trail, and the commerce it made possible, saved the lives and fortunes of more than a few Texans, both Indian and white.
So, the next time you see one of those good ole’ western movies about the great Texas cattle drives just remember, the trail was blazed by a Cherokee named Jesse Chisolm.