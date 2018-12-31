Even in an era of rapid and radical change, the year 1808 stands out in the history of Cherokee government and governance. It was in the fall of that year that the “Chiefs and Warriors in a National Council Assembled …,” met at a place called Broom Town and passed the first written law in Cherokee history. It was a law creating “Regulating Parties,” later called the “Lighthorse Companies” whose mission was to combat horse theft and to protect widows and orphans.
It was not that the Cherokee did not have law before this time, as was erroneously assumed by many Europeans, in the arrogance born of their culture. Indeed, the Cherokee were possessed of a highly refined, and for the most part, well observed code of legal doctrines and traditions. Cherokees enjoyed far more individual freedoms and liberties than a European of the same era and would have no doubt revolted if subjected to the corruption and caprice common in the Royal Courts of that time.
Prior to the destruction wrought by the colonial invasion, there was no need for a written legal code nor for any mechanism for enforcement thereof. For the Cherokee Nation, being a true democracy, the laws were by both the assent and consent of the people and adherence thereto was a matter of honor for every Cherokee from the oldest elder to the youngest child. Consequently, Cherokee culture never developed a coercive authority structure, there being no need to do so. Every Cherokee knew his or her duty as it related to God, to family, to clan, to town and to nation. Adherence to, and performance of, these duties did not require a coercive civil authority because each individual held the performance thereof as a matter of personal honor.
The seeds of the eventual downfall of this system were sown around 1738 or so when a smallpox epidemic decimated the Cherokee population. Estimates vary, but the death toll from this first epidemic was between 50 and 80 percent. In any society this sort of calamity is bound to have long-term social consequences. In this case it exposed Cherokee society to other colonial diseases, both physical and social, for which the Cherokee had neither immunity nor medicine. On the heels of this came two more agents of destruction, the trader and the missionary.
As smallpox on the coattails of the earliest adventurers, so did greed follow on the coat of the trader. Greed of course is, from a societal standpoint, a far more destructive disease than smallpox. If one survives smallpox, one is immune from then on. But there is no immunity to greed or to the social destruction it wreaks. The pursuit of trade goods changed Cherokee society in very fundamental ways, not the least of which was the introduction of commercial hunting. Commercial hunting, that is hunting for the sole purpose of selling hides, fundamentally changed the relationship of young Cherokee men to both the society and environment in which they lived. They began, some of them at least, to pursue the path of greed.
And then came the missionary, with his single-minded mission to destroy anything that did not come from his book, and more importantly, from his own narrow understanding of that book. The pros and cons of missionary work are another discussion, but the fact is that all of these influences had one collective effect. And that effect was corrosive.
Like acid on a blanket, the fabric that had once held a society together was corroded by foreign disease and influence to the point that it was no longer effective.
Hence it is that we see a society go from a point where the laws are written upon the hearts of the people and there is no need of a coercive civil authority to, in less than 150 years, a society that requires a police force to protect widows and orphans.
The ancient warrior would not have needed to be told to protect the widow and the orphan, but I guess that’s progress.
Fulton Arrington is the president of the Friends of the New Echota State Historic Site. He can be reached by email at fultonlarrington@yahoo.com.