Calhoun, GA (30701)

Today

Heavy rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Heavy rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.