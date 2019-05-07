Hardly a Sunday goes by that Juanita Green, 90, doesn’t slide her ruby red Cadillac into its accustomed space at Everett Springs Baptist Church. She was born in the community that still thrives in the shadow of John’s Mountain, and she’s spent her entire life there raising her children, farming and interacting with her neighbors at the church social events that still happen regularly.
Late last year, the entire church gathered in the fellowship hall after a Sunday service to celebrate Green’s arrival as a nonagenarian. Family and friends managed to keep the celebration a surprise, and Green only realized what was happening when worship leader Stan Pethel recognized her in front of the church at the end of the service.
It was a meaningful day for Green, who remembers when Everett Springs Road was a dirt track.
Early years
Green grew up in a house that stood across the street from the church. She attended the now-defunct Everett Springs School during her elementary years and graduated from Armuchee High School.
Her memories harken back to when times were simpler but Everett Springs was a busier place. She remembers the large, wood heater in the brick schoolhouse, and she recalls the post office and handful of stores in the community, one of which her grandfather ran. The public springs, the community’s namesake, would attract passersby who would stop for a drink. Green says the water was high in minerals, especially iron, but that people sought it out for its supposed health benefits.
“There used to be a lot more people living in the Pocket than there are now,” Green says.
She was the oldest of Clark and Zula Everett’s 10 children — five boys and five girls. Her mother had all but one of her children at home. She grew up helping her family farm their land, and she recalls the backbreaking work of harvesting crops.
Her memories come across in a matter-of-fact manner. She juxtaposes the positive and humorous recollections of a vibrant social life with the realities of a society in which technology hadn’t yet taken a significant hold. She has a photo of herself at 2 years old sitting in her father’s Ford Model T in the early 1930s.
“There’s two things I hope I never do again,” she says, laughing. “One is to pick cotton, and the other is to milk a cow … I remember following (my mother) to the barn wanting her to show me how to milk a cow, and she did. That was a big mistake on my part — I had to do it, then!”
Married life
Many of Green’s memories include her late husband, Maurice Green. He passed away in 2006, a year after the couple lost their youngest son, Kevin, who died in a work-related accident. It was a hard era, and Green leaned on her community.
She pronounces Maurice’s name with an emphasis on the first syllable so that it sounds like “Morris.” The two met during their high school years at Armuchee.
“We dated for, I guess about two years, maybe,” Juanita says.
The couple married a year out of high school. Her father’s well-known sense of humor showed up right before the wedding.
“When me and Maurice were getting married, he (my father) had to sign for me because I was 18 or 19,” she says. “So, Maurice rushed up here that morning to get Daddy to sign, and he made out like he was not going to do it. He said, ‘Well, you’re getting my best cotton picker!’”
Kevin, was about two years old when they built a home on the 70 acres Juanita’s parents sold them. She and Maurice took up farming raising cotton, corn and syrup cane.
She balanced the learning curve of setting up housekeeping with the tasks of getting the farm up and running and raising children.
“I knew how to cook some,” she says, recalling preparing food on a wood stove.
Life today
Juanita now has two great-grandsons and two granddaughters. Her youngest son, Randall, lives in the area. There’s a running joke among her fellow attendees at Everett Springs Baptist that it’s best not to stand around in the church parking lot when she leaves after service on Sundays because she’s usually hurrying out in the Cadillac to get lunch on the table for her family.
She’s been a member of that congregation for so long that she no longer recalls when she officially joined.
“I don’t really remember how old I was, but I was young,” she says.
Her involvement in her community and her daily activities are varied and ongoing. She serves as church clerk, a position she took over after Maurice’s death. She plants a garden each year and insists on doing her own mowing. She still attends the Everett Springs School reunion each year in November at Mount Tabor Methodist Church, and more and more of her former schoolmates are entering their 80s and 90s. Juanita is quick to point out that she realizes her self sufficiency at 90 is unusual.
“Somebody asked me, ‘What do you attribute your old age to?’” she says. “I said, ‘Hard work and clean living.’”