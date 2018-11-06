Vote

Continue to check this story as election results for Gordon County races, including the races for the District 2 county commissioner and County Board of Education Post 3 seats, as they come in. 

Latest: 

10:10 p.m. -- All precincts in Gordon County are now fully reported. 

Republican Chad Steward is re-elected to his District 2 post on the County Commission with 82.38 percent of the vote. 

Republican Dana Stewart wins with 82.96 percent of the vote in the race for County Board of Education Post 3 seat.

Previously posted:

9:50 p.m. -- With 11 of 12 precincts in Gordon County completely reported, the County Commissioner District 2 race has Republican Chad Steward with 82.7 percent of the vote to Democrat Arthene Bressler's 17.3 percent. 

Also, Republican Dana Stewart is leading the County Board of Education Post 3 race with 83.26 percent to Democrat Allen Dutch's 16.7 percent. 

7:45 p.m. -- Early voting totals in Gordon County have been posted and are listed below. 

County Commissioner District 2 

Republican Chad Steward (I) -- 6,500 

Democrat Arthene Bressler -- 1,380

County Board of Education Post 3

Republican Dana Stewart (I) 4,551 

Democrat Allen Dutch (I) 968 

7 p.m. -- Polls in Gordon County and across the state closed at 7 p.m. We will continue to update this story as we receive elections results. 

6:50 p.m. -- Polls are about to close in Gordon County and across the state as 7 p.m. approaches. 