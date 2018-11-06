Continue to check this story as election results for Gordon County races, including the races for the District 2 county commissioner and County Board of Education Post 3 seats, as they come in.
Latest:
10:10 p.m. -- All precincts in Gordon County are now fully reported.
Republican Chad Steward is re-elected to his District 2 post on the County Commission with 82.38 percent of the vote.
Republican Dana Stewart wins with 82.96 percent of the vote in the race for County Board of Education Post 3 seat.
Previously posted:
9:50 p.m. -- With 11 of 12 precincts in Gordon County completely reported, the County Commissioner District 2 race has Republican Chad Steward with 82.7 percent of the vote to Democrat Arthene Bressler's 17.3 percent.
Also, Republican Dana Stewart is leading the County Board of Education Post 3 race with 83.26 percent to Democrat Allen Dutch's 16.7 percent.
7:45 p.m. -- Early voting totals in Gordon County have been posted and are listed below.
County Commissioner District 2
Republican Chad Steward (I) -- 6,500
Democrat Arthene Bressler -- 1,380
County Board of Education Post 3
Republican Dana Stewart (I) 4,551
Democrat Allen Dutch (I) 968
7 p.m. -- Polls in Gordon County and across the state closed at 7 p.m. We will continue to update this story as we receive elections results.
6:50 p.m. -- Polls are about to close in Gordon County and across the state as 7 p.m. approaches.