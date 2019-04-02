The War Between the States was a hellish and brutal conflict that left almost no part of the South untouched by destruction and death. The struggle on the battlefield was in many cases only half the war. The internal strife was often just as bloody, as not everyone in the South supported the Confederacy. This was especially the case in the Indian Territory.
Among the Cherokees there were a number of different opinions regarding which side (if any) the Cherokee Nation should take in the impending conflict. Principal Chief John Ross, married to a Yankee woman after the death of his first wife on the Trail of Tears, favored neutrality or an alliance with the Union if neutrality was not possible. Stand Watie, a longtime rival and enemy of Ross emerged as leader of the Confederate faction.
Now, it is important to understand, if the conflict within the Cherokee Nation had just been North vs. South, it would have been bad enough, but it went far deeper than that. A number of Stand Watie’s relatives were assassinated in the post removal period in revenge for their support of the Treaty of New Echota, which traded away Cherokee lands in the East for lands in the Indian Territory. The pros and cons of the treaty are a discussion for a later time, but suffice it to say it sowed the seeds of an internal rivalry and struggle among Cherokees that in some ways continues to the present day.
Among a people who never forget, and forgive only reluctantly, and for whom clan law has been the tradition for a thousand years, the spilling of a relative’s blood is an act that will provoke hatred that will last for generations. Given the circumstances, and given that Stand Watie held John Ross responsible for the assassination of his relatives, it was more or less inevitable that Watie and Ross, and the supporters of each, would be on opposite sides in the coming war.
With the arrival of secession and open war, Watie enlisted and began the chapter of his life for which he would be most remembered, eventually earning the rank of general and command of the unit that would ride into the mists of legend as the Cherokee Mounted Rifles. Acquiring a battlefield reputation for reckless courage blended with the cunning instinct of a wolf pack leader, Watie earned both the trust of his men and the reluctant respect of his enemies.
Throughout the war, Watie was not only concerned with the success of his unit on the battlefield, he also demonstrated a heartfelt concern for the suffering of non-combatants in his area of operations. This of course would be expected of one who was both a warrior and a gentleman.
There are, no doubt, any number of criticisms which can be offered regarding the actions of people who have long since taken their long journey. In fact, speaking ill of the dead seems to have become fashionable of late. I will leave those criticisms to others. The fact is that there was a war, and General Stand Watie was a warrior.
The reenactment season will be upon us soon. In fact, there are a number of battlefields close by which are popular among the reenactor set. It is a good pastime I suppose, if that’s what you’re into. I’ve been to one or two myself. That is where I saw a shirt that said “Lee surrendered, I didn’t.” That got me to thinking, and remembering.
General Watie and the Cherokee Rifles remained on the battlefield six plus weeks after Lee surrendered at Appomattox. Regardless of how one views “The Late Unpleasantness” one has to respect courage, honor, and commitment. The last man on the battlefield was General Stand Watie, a warrior, a gentleman, and above all, a Cherokee.