The January grind is officially upon us as Gordon County's varsity basketball teams return to their respective regional competition. Calhoun and Sonoraville battle in Region 6-AAA while Gordon Central engages with Region 7-AA.
Calhoun
The Jackets returned to region play Friday against Coahulla Creek, before turning around to take on Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe in Fort Oglethorpe Saturday night. Tipoff for the Lady Jackets is schedule for 6 p.m. while the Yellow Jackets will immediately follow the conclusion of the girls' game.
An important schedule update for Calhoun. The Jackets will now face inter-county rival Sonoraville at Calhoun High School on Thursday, Jan. 16, beginning at 6 p.m. with the Lady Jackets and the Lady Phoenix. The contest was originally slated for Saturday, Jan. 11.
Gordon Central
After facing Pepperell Friday night at Gordon Central High School, the Warriors make the lengthy trek to Trenton, GA, for a region game against Dade County on Tuesday, Jan. 7. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. for the Lady Warriors vs. Dade, immediately followed by the GC boys.
Sonoraville
Sonoraville's teams start the new decade on win streaks after the Lady Phoenix took down Darlington 42-31 while the Phoenix cruised to a 40-point victory over Excel Christian Academy 76-36.
After a Friday night bout at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe, Sonoraville stays on the road with a Saturday night showdown against the North Murray Mountaineers. Tipoff for the Phoenix is set for 5 p.m. at North Murray High School, while a time for the Lady Phoenix has not been posted.