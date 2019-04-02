When I climbed the stairs to the second floor of the Harris Art Center on Saturday, I was immediately greeted with practicing fiddle players, musicians playing banjos and singers prepping their voices for the 13th annual Georgia String Band Festival.
Not knowing what the event truly consisted of, I walked into the auditorium and watched as contestants competed in the categories of singing, buck dancing, banjo, string band and fiddle, all with one central theme – “old-time string band music.”
Often referred to as “old-timey” music or “mountain music,” old-time string band music was played and recorded before World War II, especially during the Great Depression era, according to Paul Shoffner, who helped found the festival. And when Calhoun hosted its first string band festival in 1924, Shoffner said it started a tradition of fiddlers’ conventions.
As a young reporter who’s fairly new to Calhoun, I had no idea of the area’s rich history with string band music until talking with a few locals, including Shoffner, the Weldons and Jennifer Dudley. But what truly demonstrated for me the importance of Calhoun’s musical history was this festival.
Musicians from as far away as Athens, Atlanta and Dahlonega were gathered in the Ratner Theater, with most of them being returnees to the festival, according to Planning Committee Member Jane Powers Weldon.
But what was inspiring to me wasn’t the amount of people there or the number of returning musicians but the history that had spurred this event and the people determined to continue the tradition.
The history
Old-time music was played in Calhoun regularly in the early 1900s, and during earlier conventions, one could find up to 5,000 people gathered in downtown Calhoun to listen to musicians competing. And while Shoffner said old-time is its own type of music, he often finds others confusing old-time music with bluegrass.
“While old-time tends to pull its material from a local, set tradition, bluegrass performers often play songs from other traditions, including pop music,” wrote Joseph Evans in the event’s brochure. Evans is on the planning committee and also served as the emcee for the festival on Saturday.
Shoffner has always loved recounting the story of Gordon County’s two great old string bands, the Georgia Yellow Hammers and the Baxters brothers. And when he articulated this history to Patti Champion Garner around 13 years ago, Garner became motivated to bring a festival back to the area. Over the next few years, Garner, Shoffner and a few others helped bring back a string band convention to Calhoun.
The first festival in 2007 introduced the Carolina Chocolate Drops to the arts center, and over the course of the past years, the festival has brought several old time bands to the forefront of Calhoun’s music scene. This year, the committee brought John McEuen, one of the founding members of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, to the stage to contribute to the weekend’s events.
“It’s all about making people aware of the heritage we have,” Shoffner said. “I tell people this was the original American Idol, that’s exactly what it was back in the day.”
During the beginning years of reviving the old tradition, the festival committee recruited the help of the late John Meadows, who worked in the Georgia House to make this event the official String Band Festival of Georgia in 2018. This year’s festival was dedicated to Meadows, who died in November.
“We’re so fortunate here, we had some real pioneers in our area with the Georgia Yellow Hammers and the Baxter brothers,” said Dudley, who serves on the committee and also as the executive director of the Harris Arts Center. “We are very honored and want to continue on the legacy of string band music.”
This year, the string band committee started planning for the event in September, and as Jane Powers Weldon said, they are “prepping permanently.” Yet regardless of the endless amount of work put into this event, those who organize the festival each said it’s a lot of fun.
Competition
Once performances started around 1 p.m., musicians took the stage, playing a variety of instruments and singing along when it was called for.
Chris Ryan, who has been competing in the festival for the past nine years, plays the banjo and fiddle. Ryan drives from Hiawassee to compete, and said this festival is unique since it’s the state’s only true old-time contest.
“Kenneth Johnson told me about it and I came out here and had the time of my life. I’ve been coming ever since,” Ryan said before heading on stage. “Before, if I wanted to play this music at a competitive level or even at a social level, I had to go out of state.”
Walter Robertson has been attending the event for the past several years, and when he found out about it, he knew it was “exactly what (he) needed to be involved in.”
“It’s been a wonderful experience each time,” Robertson said. “I have felt more kinship and appreciation for these people than almost anyone else I’ve ever known. They’re just good folks, I guess it’s that simple.”
Jason Cade, a law professor at the University of Georgia, said this event is one that he looks forward to and that he is glad to have participated in it for the past four years. On Saturday, Cade won first place in the fiddle contest, and second for the banjo.
2019 Turnout
Members of the committee were pleased with Saturday’s attendance, and were glad to see friends they had made from previous festivals as well as meeting new competitors.
“It’s a lot of fun, and as long as people enjoy it, it’s just what we want,” Jane Powers Weldon said, as her husband, Ed Weldon, watched Mick Kinney play the fiddle with his son Evan Kinney.
“(The Kinneys) have been coming since the first competition 13 years ago, and are quite well-known,” Ed Weldon said. “The way these guys assemble themselves and form groups on the spot… they’re really good.”
The Weldons have seen their share of musicians come and join the festival family, and over the years, have developed “perpetual friendships” with those who regular the event.
Shoffner, who has also seen the evolution of the convention over the past 13 years, said he is proud of what the event has become.
“It means a lot to expose people to their heritage and to how important this music is to all-American music,” Shoffner said. “Music is so important, it has a certain lure.”
Shoffner said the committee is already visiting local schools, bringing old-time music to students, and he anticipates that the committee will look at having youth compete in the future, though the current age requirement is 15.
The festival, complete with refreshments, breaks in between categories and the friendly faces of committee members, was different than I expected it to be, but in a great way. It gave me a picture of what historical Calhoun might have been like.
I’ve never played an instrument (at least not well), but have always enjoyed music. And after seeing fiddlers and banjo players demonstrate their talent on Saturday, I found a new appreciation for a different genre of music that I’d never listened to before. I’m appreciative of the planning committee for letting the past continue to influence the present.