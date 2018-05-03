The Georgia String Band Festival celebrates 12th year

The 12th-annual Georgia String Band Festival delivered a heaping dose of rich heritage music this past weekend, from entertaining hundreds of schoolchildren at Red Bud Elementary and Calhoun Primary with The Down Hill Strugglers on Friday morning and afternoon, to a rousing Gordon County Fiddlers’ Convention on Saturday. The Strugglers also performed Friday evening at The Harris Arts Center, and included many songs by local pioneer recording artists.
Saturday brought the return of the legendary Gordon County Fiddlers’ Convention at HAC, with traditional competitions in singing, buck dancing, banjo, string bands and, of course, fiddle; $1900 in prizes were awarded, as well as commemorative medal-ribbons for first, second and third place in each category. String band members in each placing band each got certificates.
The Winners are as follow:
Fiddle: First Place - Chris Ryan Casbarro - Rising Fawn, Ga.
Banjo - First Place - Evan Kinney - Stone Mountain; Second Place - Halle Moore - Calhoun.
Singing - Hannah Underwood - First Place - Rising Fawn, Ga.
String Band - First Place - Babylon Barnstormers: Kenneth Johnson (Atlanta), Jim Pankey (Chatsworth) and Evan Kinney (Stone Mountain)
Buck Dancing - First Place - Chris Ryan Casbarro - Rising Fawn, Ga.; Second Place - Betty Jo Bailey- Calhoun; Third Place - Reva Utz - Calhoun.
Part of the mission of the Georgia String Band Festival is to expose the public to Gordon County’s rich heritage of music, going back to well before the invention of radio and records. The area had local musicians, like The Georgia Yellow Hammers and Andrew and Jim Baxter, who pursued serious avocations in the very early recording industry, and are now known all over the world for their quality efforts.
Friday, three gentlemen with The Down Hill Strugglers, based in Brooklyn, New York, performed for large groups of elementary students at both Red Bud and Calhoun Primary, which brought enthusiastic responses from both groups. These musicians stressed to the students that the best of this traditional music comes from Georgia, and remains their favorite, noting that their large repertoire consisted of songs mostly by Georgia musicians. They also stressed that this is music designed to be played and enjoyed at home, with friends and relatives, and that most anyone can learn one or more of these instruments, if they are willing to try and stick to practicing on a regular basis.
After leaving Red Bud, the Strugglers were taken by Pine Grove Church, visiting the grave of Andrew Baxter, who, along with his son, Jim (whose grave was later visited as well) wound up with a song on The American Anthology of Folk Music, the most important American heritage recording of all time. Originally coming out in 1950, this is the record set that inspired the American folk music movement of the 60’s, and gave so many young people the permission and inspiration to go out and get guitars, banjos and fiddles, and make their own music. This is where Bob Dylan and Pete Seeger came from. With these school visits, the hope is that this tradition continues with the younger generation.