I often get asked the questions, “What made you want to be a writer?” or, “How did you decide to go into journalism?” I’ve even heard, “If you have a degree in religion and environmental science and you’re a writer, are you even using your degree?”
As one might be able to infer, I have a lot of interests. I love reading, learning about gardening and plant cycles, as well as spending time outdoors. I appreciate learning about both minimalism and maximalism, enjoy looking at tiny homes and watch “The Office” on repeat.
Academically, I have always been good at math, and though I’ve struggled at science, I’ve (mostly) still enjoyed it. I love art and history, philosophy and foreign languages (despite forgetting most of the Spanish I took in high school), sociology and psychology. So for me, it was difficult to choose a major in college, to say the least.
“How did you settle upon being a journalist?” many have asked. And in response, I have to provide a bit of a background.
I have always been a writer. I was writing when I was in elementary school, handwriting book reviews (that weren’t assigned) on the weekends and coming up with stories in my free time. In middle school, I discovered the works of Edna St. Vincent Millay, Edgar Allen Poe and Robert Frost through an eighth grade English class. So I began writing poems as well as fiction and reflective pieces.
In high school, I kept writing poetry and learned how to be a better analytical writer. I had a wonderful English teacher who suggested books to read and encouraged my passion for literature. She was by far one of the greatest influences in my writing career.
My sophomore year of college, I was surprised when I received an essay back after being graded – and it had red pen marked all over it. My Old Testament professor had torn apart a five-page paper that I put hours into, crossing out my entire introduction and making comments like “not logical” or “did you actually read the text?” After the initial shock of not being the best writer in the class, I became more determined to learn from errors and try to become a more effective, fluid writer.
After I graduated college, I knew I wanted to incorporate writing somehow in my career, I just didn’t know how. So I started blogging and freelancing, following a path that led me to the Calhoun Times. Learning about journalism on the job, I’ve been challenged in new ways and tasked with writing in different styles.
I’ve always been a writer, and some part of me has always known I would be one for a long time. I’ve always loved being able to put words together and having people read them, be influenced by them and interpret them in their own ways.
A mentor once told me, “If you’re going to be a writer, you’re going to spend the rest of your life with words.”
That phrase has never left me and as I skim through the works of Annie Dillard, Barbara Kingsolver and Mary Oliver, I notice how each word significantly contributes to the whole piece. The power of language is stronger than most physical things.
How did I settle upon being a journalist?
I don’t know if “settle” is the right word, but putting that aside, I don’t think I ever made a clear-cut decision to ever do one thing. I try to take the opportunities I’m provided with and walk through open doors in front of me. That doesn’t mean I don’t put in my work, but as far as being a writer, I’d say it’s just something that happened to me. Perhaps it’s just a part of my personhood.
This time six years ago, I was getting ready to graduate from high school, and had no idea what I wanted my future to look like. One day I’d want to major in art, the next I wanted to be an architect, and there was actually a stint when I binge watched “CSI: Miami” for a couple of days and wanted to be a detective (which didn’t last too long).
Looking back, it’s comforting that I didn’t have to know then what I wanted to be or do – and I still don’t have to know now. As long as I let my interests take me places I want to go, as long as I run through open doors, as long as I keep doing what I enjoy, I’m hoping I won’t have to settle for too many things.
I might not be specifically using my degree, but I’m using what I learned. Everything I’ve experienced has taught me more and more about being a better person and a better writer.
As Annie Dillard says “How we spend out days is, of course, how we spend our lives.” In some form or fashion, I will always be spending my days with words and with language.