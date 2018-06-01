The Dixie Highway 90-Mile Yard Sale returns today

The annual Dixie Highway 90-Mile Yard Sale, set for June 1-3, 2018, may be the largest sale since the event’s beginning in 2006. According to event coordinators, there are currently 14 mega-sale locations between Acworth and Ringgold. Typically, these locations are where up to 50 individual yard sales take place within one stop along the route; plus, these sites almost always have public restrooms available and food sales. Pickers, junkers, and down-right thrifty shoppers will be able to find great bargains along the way. This year, vendors and shoppers should look for a new TV series that will be filming. “Vintage Tech Hunters” will air on Discovery Channel Canada in November.
The sale takes place in Acworth, Emerson, Cartersville, Cassville, Adairsville, Calhoun, Resaca, Dalton, Rocky Face, Tunnel Hill, and Ringgold. For more information see Facebook.com/DixieHighway90MileYardSale/.