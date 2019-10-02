One of the most frustrating things I believe all cooks experience when they first begin cooking on their own is the inability to get a good, crunchy breading on their pork chops. The same is true of fried chicken. You start out with a good batter and tasty seasonings, you lay it into the pan and it sizzles nicely, a crust appears to be forming, things are looking good — and then, you flip that sucker and every single piece of breading peels off or sticks to the bottom of the pan, like something out of a horror movie.
Having a great kitchen matriarch in my family, I once asked my Granny why this was happening. She told me it is because my oil wasn’t hot enough, and she said I should wait until it “starts talkin’” before I add any chops to the skillet. If you’re anything like me, you don’t know what that means, but it’s actually pretty simple. She’s referring to the sound that oil makes when you test its temperature the old fashioned way.
Fry oil should be around 350°F when you start adding your pork chops into the pan. People nowadays test this with thermometers, but my Granny never used them. Instead, she tested her oil temperature by wetting her finger tips with water and flicking a drop of it into the bottom of her pan. If it danced around and popped, making a lot of noise, it was “talking” and ready for a chop. If it didn’t, it needed more time. She also had a pretty hard rule about making sure pork chops sit at room temperature for at least 30 minutes prior to adding them into the oil. Otherwise, the temperature would drop and the chop wouldn’t cook evenly throughout.
My mom, who happens to fry up a mean pork chop herself, suggested some changes to my dredging method when I asked her why she thought I was having an issue with my breading. To this day I’m not sure whether it was her advice or Granny’s that did the trick, so I’ll share it too: Once you bread your chop, let it rest with the breading on it for a while before you cook it.
Most breading and dredging procedures look similar to one another, but taking the extra time to let your flour set on the meat will ensure your breading is fully adhered to it and will yield a final result that is crispy on the outside, juicy in the middle, and altogether irresistible.
Here’s another tip, just from my experience:
When you’re shopping for pork chops to fry at home, choose bone-in. The bone helps hold in moisture during the cooking process and will ensure your chops are not dry when you’re ready to serve them. You’ll also want to select a thicker chop so that it won’t toughen up during the frying process. Pork chops can normally be found cut at ½ inch to 2 inches in thickness, and I would recommend buying something in the one inch range. ‘Family packs’ usually come with thinner chops at about ½ inch thickness but can still yield a good result if you are careful not to overcook them.
Ingredients:
♦ 4 bone-in pork chops, about 1 inch thick
♦ 2 cups buttermilk
♦ 2 tablespoons of cornstarch
♦ 2 teaspoons of hot sauce
♦ 1 ¼ cup of all purpose flour
♦ ½ teaspoon of paprika
♦ ½ teaspoon of black pepper
♦ ½ teaspoon of salt
♦ 1 teaspoon of garlic powder
♦ Canola oil for frying
Here’s how to make it:
Begin by preparing your thawed pork chops. Pat them dry with a paper towel and sprinkle salt and black pepper on both sides. Then, start preparing your wet ingredients. Whisk 2 teaspoons of hot sauce into 2 cups of buttermilk and pour over your pork chops. Allow to soak for an hour in the refrigerator.
Next, get to work on your breading. In a mixing bowl, add the flour, salt, pepper, garlic powder, paprika, and cornstarch. Mix well.
Remove your pork chop and buttermilk mixture from the refrigerator and bring them over to your breading station. One at a time, place the pork chops in the breading and coat both sides and all edges. Repeat this step. Once your chops have been breaded twice, sit them on a parchment lined baking sheet and let them rest at room temperature for about 30 minutes. This will ensure the breading sticks and that they do not change the temperature of your oil once you are ready to fry.
While the chops are resting, add about ½ inch of cooking oil into a skillet over medium heat. Test the temperature before adding the chops to fry. The oil should “talk” to you if it’s ready (and for those of you who want to check with a thermometer, the temperature should be 350°F).
Gently lower the chops in the oil, one at a time. Be careful not to overcrowd the pan, cooking only one or two chops at a time. Watch the bottoms of the chops and when the edges start to brown, flip them and let them cook. This will take about 6-8 minutes depending on your stove and how fast you are cooking. If in doubt, test the cook by using a sharp knife to cut a slice into the middle of a chop.
Remove the cooked chops from the skillet and place them on a wire rack set over a baking sheet to dry and cool. I know this seems super unnecessary and it’s not how Granny did it (she preferred the tried-and-true paper towel lined plate for cooling), but allowing them to cool on a rack will keep them from sitting in their oil and getting soggy. Plan for about 10 minutes. Enjoy!