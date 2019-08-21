Corn is the crop of the South, and I am liable to fight any naysayers on that point. Having grown up in Lumberton, a southeastern North Carolina town where corn fields line every inch of land that isn’t a yard or house or rivulet of swampy water, I learned to respect it early — if only for its hardiness and versatility.
Lord of both large fields and small garden plots like the one my grandparents shared with their neighbors, corn stands up to humidity and heat to give us cereal, flour, grits and bourbon. Moonshine, an alcohol responsible for at least two injuries sustained at the last of my family’s pig pickins’, comes from it. If you know, you know.
Maybe you’re still whispering about cotton or tobacco being the real king of the southern garden, but I’m going to prove you wrong with one word: cornbread.
Impossible for restaurants to get exactly right, a good cornbread is a sacred thing. Recipes for it are hoarded, secret, and hotly debated. Should you use white cornmeal or yellow? Is it OK to use a mix? Should you put in that pinch of sugar? What about flour? Only ladies like my Granny, who don’t need recipe cards or fancy utensils to put together a good plate of food, seem to know what is necessary to achieve that perfect balance of crisp, crunchy crust and fluffy, golden inside.
Maybe it’s talent. Or, maybe, it’s just that their skillets have been through a lot. Granny always claimed cooking cornbread in a new, not-yet-seasoned cast iron would result in the most disgusting cornbread known to man, save for maybe that sweet, cakey stuff they serve in places like New York or Delaware.
Truthfully, I think only three things are necessary for a good cornbread. First, that well seasoned cast iron. Second, some kind of fat to coat the bottom of your skillet. Third, a good stone-ground cornmeal. But my Granny’s Southern Cracked Cornbread takes it a step further.
It’s the kind of recipe that makes my Grandpa recline back in his chair, rub his stomach, and say: “That was so good, I liked to hurt myself.”
The secret ingredient, of course, is the addition of pork cracklins’.
Slightly different from pork rinds, a good pork cracklin’ maintains a layer of fat under the crispy, fried skin. That fat lends all sorts of flavor to the cornbread, making it a much more savory dish. My Granny made her cracklins’ at home from skin-on pork belly, but you can find it at most farmer’s markets and the occasional grocery store too. Semi-homemade is fine if you’re in a pinch.
If you’re not in a pinch, don’t worry. I’ll give you her recipe for cracklins’ too.
Here’s what you need:
Cornbread:
♦ 4 tablespoons bacon fat
♦ 1 ½ cups coarse stoneground yellow or white cornmeal
♦ ½ cup all-purpose flour
♦ 1 teaspoon salt
♦ ½ teaspoon baking powder
♦ ½ teaspoon baking soda
♦ 2 medium eggs
♦ 1 ½ cups buttermilk
♦ 1 cup pork cracklins’
Pork Cracklins’:
♦ Oil, such as canola oil, hog lard or vegetable oil, for frying
♦ 1 pound skin-on pork belly
♦ 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
♦ ½ teaspoon white pepper
♦ 1 tablespoon smoked paprika
♦ 1 teaspoon chili powder
♦ 1 teaspoon granulated garlic
Here’s how to do it:
If you’re using store-bought cracklins’, skip the first 5 steps and begin at number 6.
1. Fill a cast-iron pot halfway with oil and heat over medium heat until it reaches 350°F. Do not use Extra Virgin Olive Oil for this process. It has a low smoke point, meaning that it will smoke and burn more quickly than other oils like canola, hog lard, or vegetable oil. I typically use vegetable oil for this because it’s what I have on hand most often. It also has a higher smoke point of 400-450°F.
2. Cut the pork belly into small cubes, about 1 and ½ inches. You can dice smaller if you’d prefer smaller ‘chunks’ in your cornbread.
3. Add the pork belly to the oil and cook, stirring constantly, until it becomes golden brown and the skin starts to float, crack and pop. This typically takes about an hour. Drain on a sheet tray lined with paper towels and allow to cool for 30 minutes.
4. Reheat the oil to 350°F and fry the pork belly for a second time. Stir occasionally, until the cracklins’ are crisp and golden. Drain on a sheet tray lined with a paper towel.
5. Toss the cooked cracklins’ with the spice mixture and serve.
6. Put your bacon fat in a 9-inch cast iron skillet and place it in the oven as it preheats to 450°F. Watch it carefully. The fat can burn and smoke (or cause a fire) if left too long or unattended.
7. While your skillet and oven heat up, whisk together your cornmeal, flour, salt, baking powder, and baking soda in a medium bowl. Once fully combined, make a well in the center of the cornbread mixture.
8. In a separate bowl, whisk together your eggs and buttermilk. Once whisked, pour the mixture into the well at the center of the cornbread mix. Stir until moistened.
9. Stir in your cracklins’. Pour into the hot pan of bacon fat. Do not mix the fat into the cornbread mixture. You want it to coat the bottom of your skillet so that your cornbread becomes crispy.
10. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until the cornbread is firm in the middle and golden brown on top. Turn out onto a plate immediately so that it won’t wilt in the pan and serve warm.