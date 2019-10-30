I remember the first time I carved a pumpkin. I was so little that I had to have help with just about everything aside from selecting which scary jack-o-lantern face would haunt our front porch for the next few weeks, but it was so much fun that I didn’t mind giving up a little independence.
Granny and I spent all day choosing the right “face” for our pumpkin. I wanted something spooky but not too scary, cute but not too cute, cool enough to impress but not too hard to get right. It was a busy day. Eventually we settled on a classic Frankenstein face, complete with stitches and everything.
We printed out a stencil and set to work carving him up. Digging into a pumpkin with your bare hands is an interesting experience. Goopy and gutsy, the inside of a pumpkin feels a little bit like slime. “Ewwwwwwww,” is the usual reaction from any small person I’ve carved with. But for me, the slime seemed like the perfect food-fighting tool. We were outside on the porch for our carving, so I went for it. I landed a glob of pumpkin guts right in my Granny’s hair and that was how it began — the Great Pumpkin Guts Battle of 2000.
In the end, I don’t think there was a winner. We were both covered in pumpkin slime by the end of the war and were laughing so hard that we didn’t mind cleaning it all up. We were still giggling while we sprayed off the porch with the hose, singing “Flying Purple People Eater” while Grandpa shook his head at us from the kitchen window.
Afterward, we went into the kitchen and set to work on the pumpkins Granny bought for cooking purposes. She always bought a few smaller pumpkins to use for pumpkin puree, and, let me tell you, the extra effort is well worth it. It is perfect for use in tarts, souffles, breads and other baked goods, and it can be stored in the freezer for up to six months.
All you do to turn your pumpkin into puree is lop off the top near the stem, cut the pumpkin in half, and scrape out the seeds and pulp. Then, lay the pumpkin halves on a baking sheet and roast in a 350-degree oven for 45 minutes, or until they are fork-tender. Use a knife to peel off the skin and then throw the pumpkin into a food processor. A blender will work too, if you add a little water.
Pulse the pumpkin until it’s totally smooth. Some pumpkins can be quite watery. Some can be pretty dry. Keep an eye on how your’s is looking as it’s pulsing. If it’s dry, I find that three tablespoons of water will do the trick. If it looks overly watery, strain it on cheesecloth or over a fine mesh strainer to get rid of some of the liquid. The consistency you want is less baby food, more mashed potato.
Now, here’s the important thing if you’re going to try and make your own puree following this recipe: The larger a pumpkin is, the less you want to use it for cooking. Jack-o-lantern pumpkins, for example, will give you a weirder texture and taste. They’ll work fine in a pinch, but smaller ones are sweeter and lend a better flavor.
My favorite way to use the puree, of course, is in pumpkin hand pies. Why?
They pack all the punch and flavor of classic pumpkin pie, but they’re small enough that you never overindulge. They’re also easy to take to holiday parties, allow for customizable decoration, and are the perfect way to add some festive flair to your dessert table. The crust is perfectly crispy with brown sugar sprinkles that make your mouth water and a ooey-gooey pumpkin center flavored with Granny’s classic pumpkin pie spice mix. Delicious.
Want to make it yourself? Here’s what you need:
For the dough:
1 cup water
1 ½ sticks unsalted butter
3 tablespoons granulated sugar
1 ½ teaspoons fine salt
½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
2 ¾ cups flour
For the filling:
½ cup pumpkin puree (homemade or canned will do)
¼ cup cream cheese
1 large egg, beaten
¼ cup brown sugar, extra for sprinkling
¼ teaspoon cinnamon
¼ teaspoon ground cloves
½ teaspoon nutmeg
Here’s how to make it:
Combine the flour, sugar, cinnamon, and salt in a large bowl or food processor.
Add the chilled, cubed butter and add it into the flour with your hands or pulse several times in the food processor until it forms a coarse, breadcrumb consistency.
Gradually add in the water and mix or pulse until the dough begins to clump together. Wrap in plastic and refrigerate for at least an hour.
Make your filling by adding all the ingredients together in a large bowl. Mix until the texture is smooth. Put your filling in the refrigerator to chill and preheat your oven to 400°F.
Remove the pastry from the fridge and allow to rest at room temperature for 5 to 10 minutes. Then, turn it out onto a lightly floured surface and roll out to a large rectangle, about 1/8-inch thickness.
Use a pumpkin-shaped cookie cutter (or a stencil and knife) to cut out an even number of pumpkin shapes from the dough. Keep the dough as whole pumpkins or get decorative and cut “jack-o-lanterns” into the half the dough. These will become the tops of the pies.
Spoon 2 tablespoons of filling onto the bottom of each full pumpkin shape, leaving a rough 1cm edge around the edge of the pastry so that the filling will have room to expand. Be careful not to overfill or they will burst open in the oven.
Dip your fingers in water and run along the edges of the pastry. Then, place the top over each bottom and press the edges to seal the filling inside. Crimp with a fork.
Place the filled pastries on a lined baking tray, brush with egg wash and sprinkle with brown sugar.
Bake for 20-25 minutes, until golden brown. Allow the pies to cool slightly and serve warm.