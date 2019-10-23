How many of you have a family member that keeps a pot of greens on the stove all the time, just in case somebody wants some? I think it’s a southern thing, like having biscuits and sweet tea at dinner. We all have that one person in the family, usually the one who keeps up with inherited recipes and measures everything by feeling or memory, who is ready to feed anybody at any time so long as they don’t mind the taste of collards.
In my family, that person was Mamaw. I usually write about my Granny here in this column but it’s important that you know Mamaw was no slouch in the kitchen either.
She was already old when I was a little girl, so my memory of her is a mix-match of what I’ve been told and what I can actually recall for myself, but I know three things for sure. She had two different wigs (one for Sundays and one for every day), always smelled like Juicy Fruit gum, and made the best damn collards in the world. You could smell both right away when you walked into her house and while the mingling of Juicy Fruit and collards doesn’t sound like it’d be pleasant, I can tell you for a fact that no one who ever went in minded. Not once they got a bite of the greens.
Flavored with smoky ham hocks and hot pepper, Mamaw’s collards were delicious on the first day she made them and somehow managed to taste better on the second day. Tempered with a dash of sugar to get rid of bitterness and a whole heck of a lot of vinegar, they were always served with some fresh cornbread for sopping and a side of hot sauce. Like any good collards, they were a meal unto themselves and family members would eat themselves full to bursting.
Making collards as good as my Mamaw’s is an art that takes some practice. The recipe seems deceptively simple at first, but there are so many ways it can go wrong. Adding too much salt or vinegar will destroy it. Leaving them to cook too long will ruin them. Failing to clean them properly will result in a mouthful of sand.
Like I said, there are lots of ways it can go wrong.
Set yourself up for success by either taking the time to wash your collards properly or by buying pre-cut and pre-washed greens from the grocery store. The flavor won’t be as good, but starting out with a product that is sandless and not full of any farm critters is the best way to insure people don’t leave your table wishing they hadn’t sat down in the first place.
The method I find easiest for cleaning collards is the same one my Mamaw used. It’s a little labor intensive and time consuming, but it’s well worth it.
First, fill your sink up at least halfway with warm water. Then add half a cup of white vinegar and the greens. Swish them around, side to side, and up and down. Collards tend to float while dirt and grit will fall down to the bottom of the sink. Allow your greens to soak for about and hour and a half, swishing them around every ten minutes or so. Remove them from the sink after this process and rinse them under cold water. Allow them to drain in a colander and wash your sink out.
Repeat the process using cold water. Swish the greens around three or four times, then rinse them again. Clean your sink. Soak the greens one final time in tepid water, then remove to a colander and allow them to drain a final time.
Once you’ve done that, you’re ready to cook.
Here’s what you need:
2-2 ½ pounds of collard greens
7 cups chicken or pork stock
1 ½ pound smoked ham hocks
3 strips of bacon, cut into pieces
2 cloves minced garlic
1 medium onion, finely diced
1 fresh hot pepper pod or ¾ teaspoon red pepper flakes
¼ cup cider vinegar
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon pepper
1 tablespoon sugar
Hot sauce (on the side)
Here’s how you make it:
Chop your bacon and cook it down in a large stock pot with your finely diced onion and minced garlic. Do not remove the grease. Add your broth and smoked meat. Bring to a boil. Cover and cook on medium heat for an hour.
While that’s happening, remove and discard the stems and tough inner ribs of your cleaned collards. Do this by folding the leaf in half at the stalk like a book. Using a very sharp knife, cut the leaf along the stem. Remove and discard the stem. Repeat for each leaf, then make a stack of 5-10 leaves and roll them up like a cigar. Cut the cigar every 1 ½ inches. When unrolled, this will result in long strips.
Start adding your collards into the broth after an hour. You will have to do this in batches. Add as many greens as you can to the pot, cover them for about two minutes, and then remove the lid. They will have cooked down enough for you to add more in. Keep doing this until you have added all your collards. Two pounds sounds like a lot of collards, but they will cook down to about half that size by the time they are finished.
Once all your collards are in the pot, stir in your pepper, vinegar, sugar, salt, and pepper. Bring the mixture to a boil, reduce the heat, cover them and simmer gently. Stir them every now and then, and do a taste test after about an hour. Add extra salt if they are too bitter for your liking.
Serve with cornbread and some hot sauce once they have achieved desired tenderness, after about two hours of cooking.