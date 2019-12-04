If your family celebrates Thanksgiving like mine, there is one thing I know for sure: You’ve got more leftovers in your refrigerator than you know what to do with, and you’re pretty sure that you won’t be able to finish them all off before you run out of turkey-eating steam.
Don’t feel badly about it — not even the best of us can finish off an entire Tupperware container full of turkey before we are ready to say goodbye to the bird for another year. Or at least, we couldn’t if it weren’t for our ability to craft leftovers into new meals.
Turning leftovers into something new and fresh is an especially southern talent and tradition. My Granny never threw anything away, and I mean that quite literally. She’d spend an hour every evening after Thanksgiving crafting a casserole or soup out of whatever she still had in the refrigerator and when she no longer had ideas for what to do with it, she’d scrape everything into the old ice cream container that she kept just for such occasions.
“Take this out to the dogs, sunshine. That way they’ll know we’re grateful for them too,” she’d say. I would run the food out to them and they’d lap it up enthusiastically enough that I was sure it meant “thank you.”
One of Granny’s best leftover meal creations is her Leftover Turkey Pot Pie. Topped with flaky crust and crunchy dressing, this pot pie is so tasty that you’d never know it was made from day-old treats.
Want to make it for yourself? Here’s what you need:
For pie crust:
♦ 2 cups all purpose flour, chilled
♦ 2/3 cups lard or vegetable shortening, chilled
♦ 1 teaspoon kosher salt
♦ 10 tablespoons iced water
For pie filling:
♦ 6 tablespoons unsalted butter
♦ 1/2 cup all purpose flour
♦ 2 cups chicken stock
♦ 1 3/4 cups whole milk
♦ 1 1/2 teaspoons sea salt
♦ 3/4 teaspoon black pepper
♦ 1 yellow onion, finely chopped
♦ 2 garlic cloves, minced
♦ 1 1/2 cups carrots, thinly sliced and peeled
♦ 1 cup frozen peas, thawed
♦ 1 tablespoon thyme
♦ 1 tablespoon sage
♦ 2 pounds turkey breast, cooked and chopped
For topping:
♦ 3 cups water
♦ 2 packages of stuffing mixing (12 oz. total)
Here’s how to do it:
♦ Prepare the pie crust first as it will need an hour to chill before rolling out. Using fridge-chilled vegetable shortening or lard and flour, dump both ingredients and the salt into a food processor and pulse until they look mealy, using the regular steal blade attachment. Then, with the machine running slowly, add in the vinegar followed by the iced water. Add water until the dough begins to gather around the blade, about 15 seconds. Remove the dough from the machine, form it into two even size balls and press into two thick disc shapes. Wrap them individually in plastic wrap and allow them to chill in the refrigerator for about an hour.
♦ While the pie dough chills, begin work on the filling. Melt four tablespoons of butter in a large saucepan over medium. Whisk in flour and cook, whisking constantly, for about one minute. Then, reduce the heat to low and gradually add chicken stock, whisking until no flour bits remain. Whisk in milk. Increase heat to medium-low and cook until the mixture is the consistency of thick pudding, whisking often for about 20 minutes. Remove from heat, whisk in salt and pepper, and set aside.
♦ Melt the two remaining tablespoons of butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the onion and cook until translucent, about three minutes. Add garlic and cook for about one minute. Add carrots and cook for about five minutes. Stir in peas, thyme and sage. Cook for one minute. Remove mixture from the heat, and stir in turkey. Stir turkey-vegetable mixture into stock mixture. Cool slightly, about five minutes.
♦ Then, prepare the topping. Start by bringing water and butter to a boil in a large saucepan over medium, stirring occasionally to melt the butter. Add in the stuffing mix and gently stir to combine. Cover and remove from heat. Let stand for 10 minutes.
♦ Remove the dough discs from the refrigerator and let stand at room temperature for 10 minutes. Sprinkle the tops with flour and roll both out on a lightly floured surface, using a light forward motion. Lift and turn the dough periodically to prevent sticking and to keep it in a circular shape. Roll each out to about 2 inches larger than the pie plate, about 1/8 of an inch thick. This recipe yields two pies, so two pie plates will be needed.
♦ Gently fold the rolled out dough over the rolling pin to make it easier to transport to the pie plates. Position and unfold, carefully molding from the inside of the pie plate to the edges. Trim excess dough with kitchen shears. Roll the rolling pin firmly across the top to trim any leftover dough. Repeat with the second disc and pie plate. Place both pies in the refrigerator to chill.
♦ Preheat the oven to 375F and place racks in the lower and upper third of the oven. Spoon the filling evenly between the two pies, then cover with about 1 cup of topping each. Bake in a preheated oven until the crust is golden brown and the filling is bubbling, about 45 minutes. Remove from oven and let stand for 20 minutes before serving.