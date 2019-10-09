Everyone who ever met my Granny knew she loved hummingbirds. She had a pair of hummingbird-shaped earrings that she wore everywhere she went, all her windchimes had dangling hummingbird silhouettes on them, and she grew trumpet vines, knowing they were going to be a pain to keep from spreading, just to ensure the tiny buzzing birds would come for a visit. Every window in her house had a hummingbird feeder hanging from it. They still do. My Uncle Craig keeps them up now.
She taught me to love them too. Every time a hummingbird came fluttering up to one of the windows, she would start shouting and pointing like a little kid who’d just seen Santa Claus. I’d come running every time, and she’d always whisper, like her shouting hadn’t already tipped the bird off to our presence: “Ain’t that so pretty?”
Today’s recipe doesn’t have much to do with actual hummingbirds, but its gets its name from them. I like to think that’s because it’s so sweet they’d eat it if they could.
Hummingbird cake is made up of moist layers of cake made with cinnamon, banana, and crushed pineapple and filled with pecans. It’s finished with classic cream cheese icing and coconut. Like any good Southern cake, its heavy, rich, and comforting. If you’ve never had one the combination of ingredients might sound a little strange, but trust me — this cake is to die for, especially if you’re someone longing for “a little somethin’ sweet.”
There are a few things to keep in mind if you want to make it successfully.
First, you want to make sure you pick the best bunch of bananas that you can. For our purposes, that means you want some that are overripe and splotched with brown flecks. You won’t get the same depth of flavor or moistness from green ones, so be sure to buy them when they’re already ready. That, or wait until the ones you have on the counter are a little too dark to eat. They’re perfect for baking.
Second, ignore all the naysayers on the internet who say you have to use sweet, fresh pineapple for this recipe. You’re welcome to, of course, but crushed pineapple straight from the can will work just fine. I find that using the canned version works a little better, truthfully, because the juice adds to the flavor and ensures you’re not just making a banana cake with bits of pineapple thrown in; juice equals more pineapple flavor. Just trust me on this one. Or don’t. It’s your cake, and you’re welcome to buy fresh pineapple chunks from the produce aisle if that’s really what you want to do.
My last tip: Use chopped pecans to decorate the cake, but use a grinder to get a finer texture on the bits you use inside the cake if you can. It produces a more even nut distribution and creates a more pleasing texture for eating.
Here’s what you need to make it:
For the cake:
♦ 3 cups all-purpose flour
♦ 1 cup granulated sugar
♦ 1 cup light brown sugar
♦ 1 teaspoon salt
♦ 1 teaspoon baking soda
♦ 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
♦ 3 eggs, lightly beaten
♦ 1 cup vegetable oil
♦ ½ cup buttermilk
♦ 1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract
♦ 1 8oz. can crushed pineapples with juice
♦ 4 ripe bananas, mashed
♦ 1 cup finely ground pecans (chopped is fine too)
For the frosting:
♦ 16oz. cream cheese, room temperature
♦ 2 8oz. sticks unsalted butter, room temperature
♦ 1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract
♦ 3-3½ cups powdered sugar
♦ ½ cup pecans, chopped
♦ 1 cup shredded coconut, unsweetened
Here’s what you do:
For the cake:
♦ Preheat your oven to 350°F. While it is heating up, grease and flour three 9-inch cake pans. Tap off any excess.
♦ Whisk together your dry ingredients in a large bowl. Then add oil, eggs, and buttermilk. Stir the mixture until it is just combined, then add in your vanilla, crushed pineapple with juice, mashed bananas, and finely ground pecans.
♦ Divide the batter evenly between three cake pans. If you would rather make a sheet-style cake, you can pour the mixture into a 13x9-inch rectangular pan.
♦ Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. If you opted for the sheet-style cake, bake for one hour or until done. I recommend rotating the cake halfway through the cooking process to ensure an even bake.
♦ Remove the cake from the oven and allow to cool for 15 minutes in its pan. Remove from pans and transfer to a cooling rack to reset for 45 minutes before frosting.
♦ For the frosting:
♦ Cream together the cream cheese and butter using a countertop mixer until well combined.
♦ Add your vanilla extra and 1 cup of powdered sugar at a time until the frosting has reached your desired sweetness. This is where you want to do a bit of taste testing, as I’ve found preferences vary here.
♦ Beat the frosting on a medium-high speed for 3-4 minutes or until fluffy.
♦ While the frosting is whipping up, toast your pecans in a dry skillet over medium heat for about 6-7 minutes. You’ll know they’re finished when you can smell them. Let the pecans cool and then chop them and set them aside. Don’t skip this step. You can, but toasting pecans will improve their texture so that they stay crisp once they’re pressed into the frosting. It also helps get a deeper nutty flavor.
♦ Frost your cake layers. I use one cup of frosting on each layer and then use whatever remains to frost the top and sides of the cake. Sprinkle your chopped, toasted pecans across the top of the cake and press your shredded coconut into the sides before serving.