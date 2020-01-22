If you're looking for a classically fluffy, warm vanilla-scented cake to pair with fresh fruit or a strong cup of coffee at a low cost, look no further. Hot Milk Cake was always my Granny's go-to for days when baking a more complicated sweet wasn't feasible or when money was a little tight. Hailing from the days of the Great depression, Hot Milk Cake is the sort of modest and simple dessert that can be made from ingredients you already have in your kitchen.
With just five steps, it's also easy to throw together on a busy afternoon and practically foolproof.
Recipes differ in regard to how much butter is needed. Granny's recipe calls for 1/2 cup or 8 tablespoons, which I think is just about right. You can use less, but butter is key to achieving a desirable flavor and texture in baked products. If you go a different route, I'm not responsible for how it turns out.
That doesn't mean you can't play with flavor and texture in other ways. Hot Milk Cake pairs well with just about anything you want to toss into the batter, from dried figs and walnuts to dates and dried apricots. A chocolate version can be made by tossing in 1/4 cup of cocoa powder. Adding almond extract in place of the vanilla extract also changes up the flavor for a more earthy twist.
Granny always switched it up for us when we were kids by arranging our favorite fruits on the bottom of the cake pan and pouring the batter on top, creating an excellent upside down cake. My favorite to add was peaches. The texture and consistency of this cake paired with the sweet, gooey goodness of peaches plucked fresh from the tree in Granny's backyard was (and still is) unbelievable.
Want to make your own version? Here's what you need:
- 4 eggs
- 2 cups sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 cup milk
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1/2 cup butter
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
Here's how to make it:
- Preheat your oven to 350 degrees and adjust an oven rack to the middle position. While your oven heats, go ahead and beat the eggs with a mixer until they are light and fluffy. You will know they're ready when they are lemon-colored. Combine sugar, flour, baking powder and salt into the mix using the same mixer.
- Once your ingredients have been whisked together, combine milk and butter in a small saucepan over low heat. Stir in the vanilla and continue to heat until small bubbles form around the outside of the pan and the mix is very hot. Reduce heat to low before the mixture reaches its boiling point.
- Slowly add the hot mixture to the other ingredients, pausing occasionally to mix until smooth.
- Spray a 9x13-inch baking pan with cooking spray. Pour the batter into the prepared pan and bake for 30-40 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the middle of the cake comes out clean. Do not overbake.
- Cool for 10 minutes in the pan before inverting onto a cooling rack or serving plate to finish cooling. Dust with powdered sugar if desired. This cake is also delicious served with fresh fruit and a dollop of whipped cream.