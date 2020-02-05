Home Fries are one of those foods that spark quite a bit of debate.
There are those who claim the only way to make them is to slice the potatoes into a chip-like shape and fry them up that way. Then, there are those, like myself, who think dicing or cubing the potatoes into bite-size pieces before frying is the best method. Should you use cooked potatoes (usually boiled and leftover from the night before) or start with raw ones? Even more divisive — are home fries a breakfast food, or are they dinner? Can they be both?
Here are the facts as I see them: Home fries can be either a breakfast or a dinner food, depending on when you feel like eating them and what add-ins or condiments you decide to use. Dicing or cubing lend the best texture — there’s a satisfying crunch, followed by a little meaty potato — but slicing never hurt anybody. And you should always, always start with raw potatoes. Using leftovers is a southern trick that I respect, love and encourage, but not at the risk of mushy home fries.
Let’s backtrack a little and go down the breakfast versus dinner rabbit hole.
Growing up in my house, home fries at breakfast were always infused with a bit of maple syrup. It lends them a bit of sweetness, a warm and familiar morning flavor and makes you feel a little less like you’re having fries for breakfast. There’s definitely a guilt factor at play here. At dinner, home fries were always served with homemade garlic chips, sans syrup.
I always loved the sweet breakfast variety the most. My brother preferred the garlic version. I don’t think either of us are wrong, but I don’t want you to have to wonder either. As a kindness, I’m going to give you both recipes here today. Feel free to fiddle around with the ingredients and invent your own home fry recipe — other vegetables, like peppers or even carrots could be thrown into the dinner version if you wanted to turn this recipe into a more full meal.
Want to make your own home fries? Here’s what you need:
♦ 2 large, raw Russet potatoes, peeled and cubed
♦ 1 medium onion, diced
♦ 3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
♦ Salt and pepper to taste
For breakfast variety:
For dinner variety:
♦ 1/2–3/4 teaspoons smoked paprika
♦ 4 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
Here’s how to make them:
Heat 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil in a cast iron skillet over medium-high heat until sizzling. You’ll know it’s ready when you can toss a sprinkle of water into the pan and see it ‘dance.’ If you’re making the dinner variety, go ahead and add your sliced garlic cloves to the pan. They should look like thinly-sliced ‘chips’ of garlic. Cook until golden, about two minutes, and remove the garlic chips from the oil to drain.
Add your diced onions and potatoes into the skillet in a single layer. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. If you’re making the dinner variety, this is also when you’ll add in your paprika. Add another layer of potatoes, another layer of onion slices, then sprinkle again with salt and pepper (and paprika, if cooking the dinner variety). Keep layering until you’ve used up all of your onions and potatoes. If you’re making the breakfast version, you’ll want to go ahead and add in your maple syrup here. Do this by drizzling it slowly over each layer of potatoes until all the syrup has been used.
Lower the heat to medium and cover the skillet. Allow to cook for about 10 minutes or until the bottom layer of potatoes are nicely browned. You can test this by moving the layers around with a fork. The bottom edges should be lightly browned.
Flip the potatoes over so that the layer that was on the top is now on the bottom and the browned potatoes are now on the top. Add the remaining tablespoon of oil. This will help the new bottom layer brown. Cover and cook for another 5-10 minutes.
Once the bottom layer is browned, remove the lid from the skillet and allow to cook for another 5 minutes. Serve warm.