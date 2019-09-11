The end of summer marks the end of fresh summer vegetables like sweet corn, asparagus, eggplant and okra. The fall and winter chill also mark the end of tomato season, which means that many of you will probably be turning to brands like San Marzano, Hunts or Furmano’s to satisfy all your sauce needs.
I advise against it. There’s a complexity of flavor that comes from freshly-picked, homegrown tomatoes that just can’t be replicated in an aluminium tin. A Mason Jar, however, will do just fine.
That’s right. It’s canning season, y’all.
Canning is hard work — don’t trust a soul who tells you otherwise — but it is well worth it when you open up a tasty jar of summertime in the middle of December, when the only decent tomatoes left are the ones that you buy at Ingles and throw out three days later when they start to go bad. Having some jarred cans of summertime favorites makes life a little easier when you want a quick, clear-out-the-pantry soup chili, or flavorful spaghetti sauce in January.
It can also be a lot of fun if you don’t mind getting up a little early, making a mess, and spending a few hours smelling like a tomato yourself. The way Granny and I used to do it involved a lot of that. The smell of tomatoes is one of those odd ones that takes me back to a certain place in time, every time I smell it.
It reminds me of squashing tomatoes with a potato masher and giggling when I got in trouble for putting my hands in the pot. And also of that time I learned not to put my hands in the pot, because, sometimes, those darned tomatoes were still piping hot. It reminds me of watching, slightly scared, as my Granny pulled split tomatoes straight out of what had to be near-boiling water and peeled them clean. I was always amazed that she didn’t get burned, save for the few times when I heard her say, “Shoot!,” real quick and quiet under her breath.
We’re going to avoid any “Shoot”-inducing burns when we do it. And, as much fun as canning with my Granny was, this is a recipe I advise against young ones for safety’s sake.
22 pounds of tomatoes will yield about 7 quarts of crushed tomatoes, which means you should get about seven 32 ounce Mason Jars full of tomatoes from a crop of that size. Plan accordingly if you want more or less for the winter.
Here’s what you need:
Tomatoes (Decide your poundage based on your winter intake)
Mason or Ball Jars with lids and bands
Lemon Juice (2 tablespoons per jar)
Salt (2 teaspoons per jar)
Sugar (2 teaspoons per jar)
Canning pot with rack
Tongs or jar lifter
Heavy-bottomed pot for cooking
Potato Masher
Here’s how to do it:
First, you’ll want to prepare your jars for the canning process. Do this by washing your jars, lids, and bands in hot, soapy water. Rinse and drain. Then, fill the canner with water and place the jars on the rack. Cover and bring the jars to a simmer over medium heat. Reduce the heat and keep them hot until you are ready to fill them. Put the flat lids in a saucepan and cover them with water, bringing them to a simmer over medium heat. Reduce the heat and keep them hot until you’re ready to use them. There is no need to heat the bands.
In the meantime, begin work on your tomatoes. Bring a large pot of water to a boil and set up an ice bath nearby. After washing them, make a small slit in the bottom of each tomato with a knife. Drop them in boiling water for about a minute or until their skins start to split. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the tomatoes into the ice bath. This will help cool them so you can remove their skins.
Peel and discard the skin from the tomatoes. Quarter them and remove their white, starchy cores. Transfer to a heavy bottomed pot and bring the tomatoes to a simmer. As they heat up, use a potato masher to crush the tomatoes. They do not need to be crushed completely; they will soften a bit with heating and stirring. Boil for 5 minutes.
While your tomatoes are boiling, remove your jars from the canning pot and let them cool. Then, add 2 tablespoons of lemon juice, 2 teaspoons of salt, and 2 teaspoons of sugar into the bottom of each. Working swiftly, fill the jars with the crushed tomato mixture. Leave about ¼” to 1” of space between the tomatoes and the rim of the jars. Wipe any trace of food off the rims with a clean, moist towel. This will help ensure you get a better seal.
Place the round canning lids on the jars. Screw the bands onto the jars, but not so tightly that air cannot escape during the canning process.
Load the jars into your canner’s rack and lower it into the water bath. Be careful to keep the jars vertical so as not to let the food make contact with the rims of the jars. There should be at least one inch of water above the top of the jars. If not, add more hot water. Leave at least half an inch of space between each of the jars.
Turn up the heat, and bring the water to a roiling boil. Put the lid on the pot. Allow the cans to process for 45 minutes. The processing time doesn’t start until the water has returned to a full boil. When the processing time ends, turn off the heat, and let the jars settle for five minutes. Remove the jars in their rack, lifting vertically and being careful not to tip them. Transfer them to towels on a counter. Leave one inch between each jar.
Let them cool undisturbed for 12 hours. As the jars cool, you will hear a popping sound as the lids seal. This is normal. After they cool, test whether or not the jars have sealed correctly by pressing down on the lids. They should not wiggle and should feel solid when you press on them. Remove the rings and test the seal again by lifting the jars from the edge of the rim. If any of the lids pop off, refrigerate the contents and consume as usual. Do not reprocess.
Wipe down the jars to remove any residue from the canning process and store them in a cool, dark place for up to one year.