Any cake that begins with instructions to cream a pound of butter together with sugar until they reach light, fluffy perfection is destined to delight the taste buds. Add in a little dash of peach brandy and fresh, sauteed peach topping, and you’ve got a decadent dessert worthy of any dinner table or Fellowship Hall.
I know because my Granny was, quite literally, the reigning queen of pound cake. She won Honey Hill Baptist Church’s annual bake-off five years in a row with her recipe.
Her repeated victory was something she took special pride in. Southern cooks can be quite particular about their pound cakes, after all, and by all rights we should be. We were the ones who perfected them.
Nashville cookbook author and former food editor of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Anne Byrn wrote in her book “American Cake” that the first mention of pound cake in America dates back to 1754 and came out of Wicomico Church in Virginia. That first recipe, like my Granny’s, calls for ten eggs and two tablespoons of brandy. Future versions, like one published by southerner Amelia Simmons in her 1796 cookbook, call for rose water and egg whites instead of whole eggs, but, regardless of variation, the basic elements of a good pound cake remain the same — it must be light, buttery and moist with a fine texture, even crumb, and golden outer crust. Nothing is more offensive than a heavy, dry piece of bread posing as cake.
Granny had a few rules for achieving pound cake perfection: First, make sure you have the right tools at your disposal. A heavy, dark or nonstick pan will result in crust that is both dense and tough. Instead, opt for an old-fashioned light-color aluminum tube pan. A light-colored bundt pan can also be used, though the flutes along the side can make releasing the cake more difficult.
Second, be sure to let your eggs and butter reach room temperature. Do it the old fashioned way, by sitting them out on your counter for several hours before you start baking. If you cheat and soften your butter in the microwave (we’ve all tried this fool-hearty shortcut at least once in our lives) it will get too hot and won’t perform well at the creaming stage.
Which brings us to the third, and perhaps most important, rule: Do not overmix at any stage of the baking process.
Most recipes call for your butter and sugar to be creamed together “thoroughly,” but it’s hard to know exactly when they’ve reached that stage without the benefit of years of experience. Here’s a tip: Your mixture should be very pale, almost white in color, light and fluffy, and it should be able to sit up on its own in tall fluffy peaks when scraped down the sides of the bowl. The whole process takes about four minutes to achieve with a stand mixer and about six minutes with a hand-held one.
Overmixing is also a concern when you add the rest of your ingredients to the mix. Gently fold in your brandy, vanilla and salt until combined immediately after you finish the creaming process, and then begin adding your other ingredients in stages.
Start by mixing in a ½ a cup of flour and two eggs, beating well after each addition. Continue mixing the flour and eggs in the same amounts until they are completely incorporated. Then, add in your half and half using a wide spatula to work it gently through the mix. Be especially careful here; overmixing will cause the batter to deflate and will result in a heavy, dense cake.
Here’s what you need:
♦ 1 pound unsalted butter, room temperature
♦ 3 cups sugar
♦ 2 tablespoons peach brandy
♦ 1 tablespoon vanilla
♦ 1 teaspoon kosher salt
♦ 3 cups all-purpose flour
♦ 10 large eggs
♦ ¼ cup half and half, room temperature
For topping (optional):
♦ 2 tablespoons butter
♦ ½ cup packed brown sugar
♦ 4 medium peaches, peeled and sliced
♦ ¼ teaspoon cinnamon
Here’s how to make it:
Position an oven rack in the middle to lower third of the oven and preheat to 275°F. Generously grease (with butter or Crisco) a light-colored aluminum or bundt pan. Dust it lightly and evenly with flour and tap out any excess.
In a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, or using a hand-held mixer, cream together the butter and sugar on medium speed until it is light and fluffy, almost white in color, and able to sit up in tall peaks when scraped down the sides of the bowl. This takes about four minutes with a stand mixer and about six minutes with a hand-held one. Gently fold in your brandy, vanilla, and salt until combined.
Reduce the speed of your mixer to either low for a stand mixer or medium for a hand-held one and mix in a ½ cup of flour. At the same time, mix in two of the eggs. Continue to mix in the flour and eggs in these amounts until they are completely incorporated. Then, gently mix your half and half into the mix using a wide spatula. Use that same spatula to make sure all of the dry ingredients are up off the bottom of the bowl.
Pour the cake batter into the pan and tap its bottom once or twice on the counter to remove any air bubbles.
Place the pan on the oven rack you prepared in step one and bake until the cake edges are golden brown and a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean, about 2 to 2½ hours. Cooking times vary oven-to-oven, so I suggest inserting a cake tester or toothpick into the thickest part of the cake as soon as it begins to smell. If it comes out clean, the cake is done.
While your pound cake is baking, start preparing your peach topping. Peel and slice four medium-sized peaches and melt two tablespoons of butter in a large frying pan over medium heat. Add brown sugar, peaches and cinnamon to the butter and toss to coat. Cook peaches until soft and juices are released, stirring occasionally for about five minutes. Take off the heat.
Once your cake tester comes out clean, pull the cake from the oven and let it cool in the pan for 10 minutes before turning it out on a wire rack to cool completely. Top with your sauteed peaches and serve.
Makes 12 servings.