This time of the year is hard for me. Christmas was always my Granny’s favorite holiday, and I miss spending it with her, decorating the tree, baking all kinds of desserts, wrangling the cousins, and setting up her miniature Christmas village, complete with fake snow. It’s also the time of year when we had to say goodbye to her in 2016.
She had been sick for months leading up to Christmas day, but she told me over and over that she wanted “one more snow” and one more family holiday. So, we kept things as normal as possible. We put out all of her boxes and boxes of decorations and invited the church out to sing carols for her. Everyone in the family came over for dinner and everyone helped cook. We even put out fake snow. It was a pretty perfect day.
Except, no one knew how to make Granny’s Christmas cake — a chocolate and pecan delight that she made every year for as far back as anyone can remember — and she wanted a piece.
She asked for it all day long, but none of us knew how to make it. She couldn’t remember the recipe when I asked her for it, so I went straight for the recipe book. It wasn’t there. I looked through the recipe cards she kept in her desk drawer. No luck. Eventually, I found the recipe scrawled on the back of an index card tucked inside an older, less used cookbook in the pantry.
I wanted the cake to be perfect for her, so I followed the directions exactly. I measured and weighed ingredients, hand-crushed pecans from Granny’s freezer, and even asked my family to taste-test the batter for me to make sure it hit all the right notes. When the cake came out of the oven, it smelled exactly right. I let it cool for a while and then I tried to get it out of the pan.
It stuck. No matter how hard I tried, I couldn’t get it out. I had forgotten to properly grease the pan, and so, when it finally came out, it ripped down the middle. I made the frosting anyway, hoping it would help to hide the mistake. It didn’t.
I cried and cried. It seemed like such a big deal. She’d asked for one thing — just one thing — and I hadn’t gotten it right. But Granny laughed and called it “the ugliest good cake” she’d ever eaten. It made everything better.
I still make Granny’s Christmas cake every year, but I don’t think it’ll ever be as ugly or delicious as it was when I made it for her.
Want to make your own ugly-good Christmas cake? Here’s what you need:
For the cake:
♦ 2 cups granulated white sugar
♦ 1 1/2 cups all purpose flour, sifted
♦ 3/4 teaspoon baking soda
♦ 1/2 teaspoon salt
♦ 4 ounces unsweetened chocolate, chopped
♦ 1 cup coffee, hot
♦ 2 eggs
♦ 1/2 cup vegetable oil
♦ 1/2 cup sour cream, room temperature
♦ 1 1/2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract (NOT imitation) .
For the frosting:
♦ 1 cup heavy cream
♦ 1 stick unsalted butter
♦ 1 1/2 cups pecans, chopped
♦ 1/3 cup granulated sugar
♦ 1/4 teaspoon salt
♦ 1 pound semi-sweet chocolate, chopped
♦ 1/4 cup coffee, cooled (leftover from morning is fine)
♦ 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
Here’s how to make it:
Start with the frosting so that it has time to cool and reach a spreadable consistency before you try to use it. Heat the cream, butter, sugar and salt over a low heat until the butter is thoroughly melted. Then, remove from heat and stir in the chocolate until melted and smooth. Add coffee and vanilla. Stir until blended. Cool for at least two hours.
Preheat the oven to 325°F. Then, unless the “ugly” part of this ugly-good cake matters to you, coat the bottom and sides of two 9-inch cake pans with shortening. Line them with parchment paper rounds and coat those with additional shortening as well. Toss with flour, then tap off the excess.
Sift sugar, flour, baking soda and salt together in a medium bowl. In a separate bowl, whisk the chocolate into the hot coffee until it is completely melted. Combine the eggs, oil, sour cream and vanilla in another mixing bowl. Then, stir the melted chocolate and coffee into the egg mixture. Fold in the flour mix gradually, stirring well after each addition. Mix until flour is incorporated and there are no remaining lumps.
Divide the batter evenly between the two cake pans. Bake for 30-35 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Allow cakes to cool completely before attempting to remove them from the pans. For easy removal, run a flat spatula around the edge of the pans before flipping.
Spread a thick layer of frosting on top of the bottom layer. Then, top with crushed pecans. Top with the second cake layer and spread remaining frosting over top and sides. Add remaining crushed pecans on top and sides of the cake as desired.