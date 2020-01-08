If you’re looking for a simple and hearty chicken and corn chowder recipe that results in comforting, hug-in-a-bowl goodness, look no further.
Perfect for chilly weather, this version of a corn chowder kicks it up a notch with the addition of chicken, jalapeno peppers and bacon. It’s a meal everyone will love, and I know because I’ve made it for crowds every winter for the last several years and I’ve never gotten a single complaint. Granny never did either.
Her version called for 40 ounces of creamed corn she put up from the garden, but if you either don’t have a garden or lost half your crop to hungry deer, I’ve found that no one minds if you use two 20-ounce packages purchased from your favorite grocery store.
Like most family recipes, this one is adaptable. Feel free to leave out ingredients you’re not as fond of — like the jalapenos, if you’re not a fan of spice. Granny always made this one in two pots, one with the peppers and one without, because picky eaters abound in my family. I guarantee it won’t hurt the taste.
Here’s what you need to make your own chicken and corn chowder:
♦ 3 pieces of bacon
♦ 1 medium onion, diced
♦ 2 carrots, chopped
♦ 3 celery stalks, sliced
♦ 3 garlic cloves, minced
♦ 1 jalapeno pepper, diced (optional)
♦ 3 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1 1/2-inch pieces
♦ 1 cup whole milk
♦ 2 tablespoons of all-purpose flour
♦ 4 cups low-sodium chicken broth
♦ 2 20-ounce packages of frozen creamed corn, thawed
♦ 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
♦ 1/2 teaspoon salt
♦ 1/4 teaspoon pepper
♦ 1 pinch cayenne pepper (or to taste)
♦ 3 large Russet potatoes, diced
Here’s how you make it:
Open your bacon packet and cook it in a large pot over medium-high heat until crispy. Meanwhile, prep your vegetables and chicken. For those fearing heat, feel free to opt out of using the jalapeno pepper entirely. If you like only a small amount of heat, remove the seeds before dicing and adding the peppers to the pot. Cut your chicken into cut into 1 1/2-inch pieces before cooking. Be sure to wash your hands after handling.
Once the bacon is crispy, remove it from the pot and set aside. Leave the grease. It adds a ton of favor to the soup that you don’t want to miss out on! Then, add the onion, celery, carrots, and jalapenos to the pot. Saute for 5 minutes.
Stir in the milk and flour. Cook for about one minute, stirring nearly constantly, until the mixture is lightly browned.
Add in the garlic, followed by the chicken broth. Give it a good stir. Make sure the flour is completely dissolved and everything is scraped up from the bottom of the pot before moving on to the next step.
Add in the diced chicken, corn, potatoes, cayenne pepper, dried thyme and bacon into the pot. I always crumble the bacon so each spoonful will have a piece for me to enjoy! Increase the heat to high and bring the soup to a boil. Once it’s boiling, reduce the heat to a rapid simmer.
Cook until the potatoes are done (about 15-20 minutes) and the chicken is completely cooked. Stir regularly to prevent burning.
Season the soup with salt and pepper to taste and serve!
Makes about six servings.