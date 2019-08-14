I didn’t realize how southern I was, how deep Georgia and the Carolinas run in my bones, until I was in California. Los Angeles is the kind of city where people honk their horns so often you wonder why they even put them in cars anymore and where you can’t smile at someone on the street without getting a crazy look in return.
There’s no time, or, frankly, space, for loafin’ or piddlin’ or thinking about much other than how tired you are.
Worst of all, it’s a city where you can’t find a decent biscuit anywhere for under 20 bucks a pop — and that’s just plain robbery.
The closest you might get is at The Hart and Hunter on Melrose Avenue, but even then you have to pay $16 to get a breakfast plate with two biscuits, coffee and your choice of avocado toast or house granola. That might not seem so bad to some people, but those people probably didn’t have the best cook in church for a grandmother. Call me spoiled, but no biscuits in the world compare to Jo Ellen Caulder’s buttermilk biscuits.
Granny’s biscuits are the first thing I remember learning how to cook. She’d have me stand on a chair so that I could watch as she sifted her flour into a bowl and made a well in the center to pour her wet ingredients into. I’d ask how much she was putting in, and she’d shrug.
“I’m just eyeballin’ it. You do it until it feels right.”
“How do you know when it feels right?”
She’d pause for a minute and then shrug again: “You just gotta practice ‘til you know, sunshine.”
Last time I was home, just after Granny left this world to dance with Elvis on streets of gold, Grandpa said I got them pretty close to perfect. With all the practice I got in California, kneading dough anytime I missed a southern breeze, they ought to be perfect now.
It seems fitting to me that this column be an exploration of southern food, straight from the recipe book of the best cook Honey Hill Baptist Church ever saw, and it seems even more fitting to start y’all out with her very best recipe — buttermilk biscuits. It’s the recipe she made for the people she loved most and that’s half of what made it taste so good.
That’s my first tip: Cook with love and cook for the people you love. It tastes better that way.
Here’s what you need:
♦ 4 cups self-rising flour, sifted
♦ 1 ½ cups buttermilk
♦ ¼ cup of Lundy’s Refined Lard
♦ Butter for greasing a baking pan and brushing over cooked biscuits
Servings: 8-10 “cathead” style biscuits.
Here’s how to do it:
Preheat your oven to 500°F. While it’s heating up, lightly grease a baking pan with butter. Fill a sifter with four cups of flour and sift into large bowl. Make a well in the middle of the flour with the back of your hand. Make sure to leave a light dusting of flour coating the bottom of your bowl; this will help prevent sticking.
Add your lard. Granny always scooped out a handful by feel, but I’ve found that ¼ cup works best. Add the buttermilk right into the middle of the well. You’ll need 1 ½ cups.
Reach in and squish the lard between your fingers. It feels a little gross (or a little like making a mud pie, if you’re familiar), but it’s worth it. Start working it in with the buttermilk until you have a few small clumps left. These ‘clumps’ are the key to fluffy biscuits. It should only take a minute or so to achieve the right consistency.
Next, start stirring the flour in. While keeping the tips of your fingers in contact with the bottom of your bowl, start making small circular motions in the middle of the liquid. As you make your circle, gather a bit of dry flour from the edges of the bowl, working it into the wet mixture. It should take about two minutes to form a large ball of dough.
Once you have your dough ball, sprinkle a little pinch of excess flour over the top. Fold the dough over on top of itself twice. Continue working in a little flour to take away some of the stickiness of the dough; ideally, it will be slightly tacky but not wet. Once you’re satisfied with the feeling of the dough, turn the ball over and sprinkle another small pinch of flour on top. The entire kneading process should take about 30-35 seconds. Be careful not to overwork the dough or it will become tough.
Take a minute before moving to the next step to clean any sticking dough off your hands. I always take a bit of excess flour and rub it between my hands over the trash can. The dough will fall off easily. Once you’ve done that, apply another light dusting of flour onto your hands. This will prevent the dough from sticking to you while you shape it into biscuits.
Pinch off a section of dough a little larger than a golf ball. Roll it between your hands until it forms a ball shape and then flatten it like a hamburger patty. If it has become sticky during the rolling process, feel free to roll it through the flour again once.
Place the dough ball onto your greased baking pan. Repeat the process until the dough is used up. Use the back of your fingers to gently press down on each biscuit. Place the pan into the preheated oven and bake 8-12 minutes or until lightly browned on top. Remove from the oven and brush melted butter (or honey, if you’re feeling sweet) on top of each biscuit.
Cover with a clean towel or place in a biscuit tin to keep warm and rest prior to serving.
Enjoy! Biscuits are pretty good any way you serve them, but I recommend using a nice jam. Preferably one made by your grandma.