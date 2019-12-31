I don’t know about matriarchs around the rest of the country, but most southern grandmas wouldn’t dare allow the New Year to pass without servin’ up a pile of something lucky, whether that’s a big ole pot of black-eyed peas or collard greens. It’s a tradition steeped in superstition, and, to take a line from television’s Michael Scott, southerners may not be superstitious, but we are a little stitious.
We grow up knowing exactly what to eat to set each new year off to the right start. Want wealth? Try black-eyed peas or cornbread, which supposedly represents gold. Want to see progress in some aspect of your life? Try pork. Pigs root around with their snouts moving in a forward motion, which is supposed to symbolize not looking back at the past.
Growing up at my Granny’s house, she always rang in the New Year with a heapin’ pot of Hoppin’ John, the most flavorful mess of rice, pork and beans South Carolina ever created. She claimed it contained everything needed for a year full of good luck — yellow onion for gold, peas for pennies, pork for moving on — and I gotta tell y’all the truth, I ate my weight in good luck every single year.
Hoppin’ John is just one of those meals where you can’t help yourself. You eat ‘til it hurts and then you wait a little while before heading back to the kitchen to do it again. Pair it with a little cornbread and a side of collard greens and you’ve got yourself the sort of meal that’d make any mouth water.
Before I give you the recipe, I want to say that this meal is the kind where you can throw most things into the pot. It’s also the sort of meal where you can leave out things you don’t care for as much. Don’t have hog jowl on hand? Substitute with more bacon or a small ham hock. Forget to buy chicken broth at the grocery store? No worries. Just double your salt and let it simmer.
Want to make your own luck this New Year? Here’s what you need for a pot of Classic Hoppin’ John:
♦ 2 1/2 cups dried black-eyed peas
♦ 8 cups low-sodium chicken broth
♦ 1/4 lb. hog jowl
♦ 5 slices thick-cut bacon, chopped
♦ 1 yellow onion, chopped
♦ 2 cups Carolina Gold rice (or another long-grain rice)
♦ 3 garlic cloves, chopped
♦ 1 teaspoon dried red pepper flakes
♦ 1 small green bell pepper, chopped
♦ 1 1/2 teaspoons salt
♦ 1 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme
♦ 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
♦ 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
♦ 2 tablespoons olive oil
Here’s how you make it:
Place the dried black-eyed peas, 6 cups of broth, salt and hog jowl in a Dutch oven or tall stockpot. Cook over a medium heat until the tender, about two hours. Drain pea mixture, reserving the cooking liquids. Return the peas and hog jowl to the Dutch oven and add 1 cup of cooking liquid. Cover to keep warm, set aside.
Fry the bacon until crisp, then crumble or chop it. Add yellow onion, bell pepper, garlic, thyme, black pepper, cayenne, and red pepper flakes. Cook, stirring occasionally, until onion is tender.
Separately, in a large sauce pan with a tight-fitting lid, add the rice, 2 cups of broth, 2 cups of pea liquid, sauteed vegetables, crispy bacon, and salt to taste. Bring to a boil, and reduce heat to medium-low. Cover and cook until the rice is tender, about 15 minutes.
Fluff cooked rice with a fork and add to the pea mixture in the Dutch oven. Stir in the reserved cooking liquid 1/4 cup at a time until desired consistency is reached.