This one goes out to all the teenagers out there who enjoy sleepovers and to all the parents who are responsible for feeding their kids and all their friends the next morning.
When I was younger, my house was always the one where my friends and I gathered for slumber parties and team meetings the night before sports competitions. This was partially down to my having the coolest parents — thanks, mom — and partially down to the breakfast my dad made for us. He doesn’t cook often, but the man has an unparalleled talent for making cinnamon biscuit rolls.
That’s right. Cinnamon biscuit rolls. We’re not talking made-from-a-can cinnamon rolls here. We’re talking fluffy, homemade biscuits with heaps of melted butter and cinnamon sugar layered on top. They’re unreal and so good that, by the end of my senior year of high school, I had half of the winterguard team at my house every Friday night just because we all wanted them for breakfast before leaving for competition on Saturday mornings.
My dad would pretend it was a hassle to make so many of them (and maybe it was), but you could tell he liked it. He would brag about how much my friends liked them to my mom and frequently to other people when they asked about his weekend plans.
“Oh, I can’t do that Saturday,” he’d say. “I’ve got to make the girls their biscuits. They love them.”
Want to make a breakfast your kids (and their friends) will want every Saturday? Here’s what you need:
♦ 2 cups self-rising flour
♦ 1/4 teaspoon salt
♦ 1/2 teaspoon granulated sugar
♦ 3 tablespoons shortening
♦ 1 tablespoon butter, plus 3 tablespoons melted butter for the filling
♦ 1 cup buttermilk
♦ 1 tablespoon ice water
♦ 1 tablespoon cinnamon
♦ 3 tablespoons brown sugar
♦ 1 cup confectioner’s sugar
♦ 2 tablespoons milk
♦ 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Here’s how to make it:
Preheat the oven to 475°F. Butter a round cake pan or cast iron skillet and set aside.
In a large mixing bowl, combine the flour, salt and granulated sugar. Then, cut in shortening and one tablespoon of butter with a pastry blender. Slowly pour the required milk and water in with the dry ingredients. Stir together until combined. Place the dough on a lightly floured surface and gently pat into a rectangular shape, about 1/2 inch thick.
To make your filling, pour 3 tablespoons of melted butter on top of the biscuit dough. Spread to make sure it reaches the edges. Then, mix together 1 tablespoon of cinnamon and 3 tablespoons of brown sugar, sprinkling them both on top of the butter.
Roll the dough, beginning at the long edge, until a log of dough is formed. Cut dough into rolls about 1 1/2 to 2 inches thick. Place slices into the buttered cake pan or skillet, and place the pan into the oven. Cook for 10-12 minutes or until lightly browned and cooked through.
As the cinnamon biscuit rolls are baking, mix together the confectioner’s sugar, milk and vanilla extract until well combined and smooth. Remove the biscuits from the oven and spread the glaze over the top. Allow them to cool or serve warm.