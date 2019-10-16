They say that the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach. Now, I don’t know how true that is scientifically, but I do happen to know that my fiance never seems to appreciate me more than when I’m baking up a big, old fashioned chicken pot pie.
It’s the one thing he asks me to make over and over again and it’s the one recipe of mine he knows by heart, if only because he’ll buy the ingredients and then beg me to actually turn them into a pie when I get home. I always joke that he could learn to make it himself. He says he could, but it tastes better when I do it. Now, that’s another one of those things where the science is a little fuzzy, but I’ve heard it before. Grandpa used to say the same thing to Granny whenever she made pot pie.
“I bet it does,” she’d laugh. A nice, Granny version of “Whatever you say, dear.”
Granny’s recipe called for boiling a whole chicken to get stock, peeling it from the bone, and using that as the meat in a homemade pie crust so flaky and tender that it alone would make your mouth water. Luckily for you, my recipe is a little easier. We’re going to skip the whole chicken in favor of boneless, skinless chicken breasts, and we’re going to keep that pie crust with a few tweaks to save you time. Namely, the use of a food processor. She did it by hand, bless her, but we’re not all saints.
This recipe is also going to use store-bought chicken stock. If you have your own on hand, which I sometimes do this time of year for soups, use that. If not, I recommend purchasing your favorite brand in a low or reduced sodium variety. Opting for a broth low in sodium allows you to season at will without worrying too much about over salting your dish. Nothing in the world is worse than an overly salty pot pie.
At their best, pot pies are comfort food. They should be warm and hearty, stuffed full of vegetables and tender chicken, and surrounded by a buttery, flaky crust — no soggy bottoms allowed.
Here’s what you need to make it:
For pie filling:
♦ 1 pound cooked boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cubed
♦ 3 small red potatoes, unpeeled and cubed
♦ 1/2 cup frozen carrots
♦ 1/2 cup frozen peas
♦ 6 tablespoons salted butter
♦ 6 tablespoons all purpose flour
♦ 2 cups chicken stock
♦ 1/2 teaspoon salt
♦ 1/2 teaspoon black pepper, or to taste
♦ 1/2 teaspoon dried rosemary, crushed
♦ 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme, crushed
♦ 1-1/2 cups half and half
♦ Homemade pie crust, softened to room temperature
For pie crust:
♦ 4 cups of all purpose flour, chilled
♦ 1 1/3 cups of lard or vegetable shortening, chilled
♦ 1 teaspoon kosher salt
♦ 10 to 20 tablespoons of iced water
Here’s how you do it:
Your pie crust will need an hour to chill before rolling out, so start on it first. To ensure you have that perfect flaky crust, plan ahead and put your flour and shortening or lard in a covered container and place it in the freezer for about an hour to cool. Don’t mix them beforehand. The key here is to get them extremely cold so that they don’t melt together during the next step. Keeping cold chunks of shortening or lard in tact is what ensures a good crust.
Once your flour and shortening have cooled, dump both ingredients and your salt into a food processor and pulse until they look mealy, using the regular steel blade attachment. Then, with the machine running slowly, add in your vinegar followed by your iced water. Add water until the dough begins to gather around the blade. This process should take about 15 seconds. If you do not use all 10 tablespoons of iced water, that’s fine. You don’t want to use too much and up with a dough that is sticky to the touch. If you do accidentally use too much water, add more flour until the dough no longer feels sticky and holds together when squeezed.
Remove your dough from the machine, form it into four even size balls, and press into four thick disc shapes. Wrap them individually in plastic wrap and allow them to chill in the refrigerator for about an hour.
Rest two of the discs at room temperature for 10 minutes after they’re chilled and then sprinkle the tops with a tiny bit of flour. Roll both out on a lightly floured surface, using a light forward motion. Lift and turn the dough periodically to prevent sticking and to keep it in a circular shape. Roll out to about 2 inches larger than the pie plate, about 1/8 of an inch thick. Keep the remaining two discs in the refrigerator.
Gently fold one of the rolled out discs of dough over the rolling pin to make it easier to transport to the pie plate. Position and unfold, carefully molding from the inside of the pie plate to the edges. Trim excess dough with kitchen shears. Then, take the rolling pin and roll firmly across the top to trim. Repeat with second rolled out disc and separate pie plate. Place both pie plates in the refrigerator to chill.
Then, preheat your oven to 425 degrees F. While it heats up, chop the potatoes into small cubes and place them in a microwave safe dish. Cook on high for three minutes and then add your frozen carrots and peas (or mixed vegetables), return to the microwave for another three minutes on high, and remove once the potatoes are tender.
In a large skillet, heat butter over medium heat and add the flour in a tablespoon at a time, stirring in before adding the next. Cook, stirring constantly, for about five minutes or until the mixture is bubbly and there are no visible lumps. Slowly begin pouring in the chicken stock, stirring until fully incorporated. Add in salt, pepper, rosemary, and thyme. Stir well and remove from the heat. Stir in the half and half until the mixture is smooth.
Add your chicken into the cream mixture, followed by the potatoes and your carrots and peas. Mix well. Taste and adjust seasonings as needed.
Get your two unrolled dough discs out of the refrigerator. Sprinkle the tops with flour and roll both out on a lightly floured surface, using a forward motion. Lift and turn the dough periodically to prevent sticking and to keep it in a circular shape. Roll out to about 2 inches larger than the pie plate, about 1/8 of an inch thick.
Remove your pie plates and crusts from the refrigerator and fill with the hot filling. Top with the two freshly rolled discs of dough, tucking the top crust under the edges of the bottom crust. Flute the edges using a fork and cut vents into the top of the crust.
Bake at 425 degrees F for 15-20 minutes. Remove and place strips of aluminum foil around the edges of the crust to prevent over-browning, then return the pies to the oven for an additional 15-20 minutes, or until the crust is golden brown and the filling is bubbling. Allow to rest five minutes before cutting.
Yields two full-size pot pies.