Chicken and Dumplings, or Chicken and Pastry as my grandpa likes to call it, is a dish rumored to have been born out of the Great Depression. Cheap, easy to make, and belly-filling, it is exactly the sort of dish that stretches the last dredges of pantry ingredients out for as long as possible.
That said, in my humble opinion, it is also the most delicious comfort food the South has to offer.
It is warm and soothing, and, when made correctly, it’s the kind of meal that feels like a big hug. Maybe that’s why we love it so much. It loves us back.
In my family, dumplings are best served straight from the tallest, widest pot in the house. It is a dish that accompanies births, church events, night-before-Thanksgiving festivities and most other occasions too. It’s also the dish we take to other people when they need some comforting. And, though I’d been gifting dumplings and casseroles to other heart-hurt people for years, I didn’t realize how healing they could be until my Granny died.
Mrs. Pope has lived next door to my grandparents my entire life. She is 92-years-old this year and was my Granny’s best friend for 40 years. They did everything together, from hosting Vacation Bible School to their daily walks down past the swamp, and were always laughing like they were up to no good. When I was a child, they helped me write and sell my own little newspaper called, ‘Around Granny’s’ at church for 10 cents a pop. Mrs. Pope had her own column, where she wrote about gardening and the secret to growing ears of corn twice their normal size. I’d never known her to cook much.
The day after my Granny’s funeral, I saw Mrs. Pope walking down the road toward the swamp alone. I went out to join her. A few hours later, after we’d both gone home, someone knocked on the door. I opened it to the sight of a tiny, white-haired woman holding a giant pot of steaming pastry.
She didn’t stay long and didn’t say much, but after she left my Grandpa said quietly, “That’s a good woman.” I’m inclined to agree.
That pot of Chicken and Dumplings was maybe the best I’ve ever had.
The pastry, by which I mean the strips of pastry and not the dumplings themselves, was so thin it must’ve taken ages to roll out, and the dumplings were light and wonderfully cooked. There were no signs of tough flour in the middle, nor any raw dough. The soup was perfectly thick. The chicken was flavorful and was so tender it would melt right along with the dumplings if you held it in your mouth for too long.
Chicken and Dumplings has become a new sort of tradition for my Grandpa and Mrs. Pope.
Every Sunday, she comes over and makes a big pot for them to share after church. The leftovers stay behind for him to have for the rest of the week. I asked her last time I was home why she started cooking for him. Her answer was simple: “It gets lonely out here, and I think Jo would appreciate it.”
She certainly would.
Here’s what you need to make Mrs. Pope’s heart-healin’ Chicken and Dumplings:♦ 1 whole chicken
♦ 1 cup of roughly chopped celery stalks
♦ 1 cup of roughly chopped carrots
♦ 2 quarts of water
♦ 2 ½ teaspoons salt
♦ ½ teaspoon black pepper
♦ 2 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for work surface
♦ ½ teaspoon baking soda
♦ 3 tablespoons vegetable shortening
♦ ¾ cup whole buttermilk
Here’s how to make them:Place chicken, celery, and carrots into a large, deep pot. Add your water and 2 teaspoons of salt. Save the rest. Bring the ingredients to a boil over high. Cover, then reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer until tender. It takes about an hour.
Remove chicken from broth and let it sit until it’s cool enough to handle. Then remove and discard the skin and bone from the chicken, and cut the meat into bite-sized pieces. I do this by shredding it with a fork, but chopping it roughly should work well too. Bring the broth back to a boil over high and stir in the pepper.
Combine flour, baking soda, and the remaining ½ teaspoon of salt in a large bowl. Cut in the 3 tablespoons of shortening with a pastry blender (or use your fingers). When you finish, the mixture should look like coarse meal.
Add buttermilk to your flour mixture, stirring with a fork until the dry ingredients are moist. Turn the dough out onto a well-floured surface and knead lightly 4 or 5 times.
Roll or pat the dough to a thickness that is pleasing to you. I usually strive for ¼-inch thickness. Cut the dough into 1 ½ inch strips and drop them into the boiling broth for pastry. For dumplings, cut the dough into 1 ½ inch strips, roll it like a biscuit ball between your hands, and drop it into the boiling broth. Be careful as you drop in your dough not to pile it all in one spot in your pot. Stir frequently.
Reduce the heat to medium-low and cook, stirring occasionally, until you achieve your desired consistency. This could be as quick as 10 minutes or as many as 30, depending on how thick you like your soup. Stir in chicken and serve.