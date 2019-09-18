Southern food, the way my Granny used to do it, is all about making use of whatever ingredients you have on hand to create something humble and delicious.Brunswick stew is that strategy taken to its most extreme.
Every cook has their own special and often secret combination of vegetables and seasonings that go into the pot, but most agree that it is a dish simple enough for even the most stove-wary hash slingers. The only necessary ingredients are corn, butter beans, tomatoes and some sort of protein. Everything else is up to a roll of the dice (or a good search of the pantry). It is the kind of “dump everything in” dish that stretches and satisfies a crowd without breaking the bank. This has made it a favorite at church gatherings, community fundraisers and campfires across the Southeast.
My grandfather has always referred to Brunswick stew as “hunter’s stew.” When he was growing up in Bladenboro, a 1.5 mile stretch of land in North Carolina’s Bladen County, hunting was a way of life. He and the other neighborhood boys wanted to take part it in it so badly that they once shot squirrels straight out of the trees with BB guns, just to prove they had good enough aim to be included in their fathers’ hunting trips. His mother, Charity Leigh, whose middle name would be passed down to me, lectured him for hours when he said he didn’t want to eat the critters.
“You don’t shoot things just to kill them,” he said she told him. “You either kill it to eat it or you leave it alone.”
She made the boys skin and clean the squirrels, and then she set to work. The exact ingredients that went into her version of a Brunswick stew have been lost to time, but it was so delicious that my grandfather said it almost ruined the lesson she’d been trying to impart.
“If she wanted me to stop killing squirrels, that really wasn’t the way to go about it,” he said. It became something of a tradition for the neighborhood boys to bring cleaned squirrels and, eventually, rabbits to my great-grandmother. She would make them into a big stew and let each of them take some home to share with their families. Brunswick stew done right, after all, is made in a seemingly bottomless pot.
The recipe I’m going to share with you this week doesn’t feature squirrel or rabbit. It is updated to instead include chicken and smoked pork barbecue, which I expect you to buy from your favorite local spot and not spend hours cooking yourself. I recommend Smithfield’s, if you want this recipe done right. You should cook your chicken at home, simply because you’ll need chicken broth for this recipe and that’s best made fresh.
Here’s what you need:
♦ 1 Whole Chicken
♦ 1 pound pork barbeque, fully cooked
♦ 1 28-ounce can whole tomatoes (or 3 cups home-canned, if you tried out last week’s recipe)
♦ 2 cups chicken broth
♦ 2 teaspoons salt
♦ 1 ½ teaspoons black pepper
♦ 4 medium potatoes, diced
♦ ½ cup ketchup
♦ ¼ cup Worcestershire sauce
♦ ½ pound green butter beans
♦ ½ pound lima beans
♦ 1 pound corn
♦ ½ cups chopped onion
♦ ¼ cup white distilled vinegar
♦ ¼ cup hot sauce
♦ 2 tablespoons brown sugar
Here’s how to make it:
Remove the giblets from the cavity of the chicken. Label them and place them in the freezer for later use in giblet gravy or chicken stock. Once removed, rinse the chicken under cold running water. Pull out any pin feathers that might not have been removed properly prior to packaging. Be sure to rinse clean both the outside of the chicken and inside of the neck cavity.
Place the cleaned chicken in a large pot on the stove and cover completely with water. Boil the bird at high heat for 30 minutes. Turn it with a spatula or wooden spoon. Then, reduce the heat and cook at a low boil for another 30 minutes or until it’s done. Remove the cooked chicken from the pot and allow it to cool while you work with the vegetables. Remember to save 2 cups of the water your chicken cooked in to use as broth.
Add your beans, onions, and corn to a large stock pot. Wash, peel, and dice the potatoes. Add them into the pot with your chicken broth and then use water to finish covering all the vegetables. Cover over medium heat, stirring often, until all of the vegetables are tender. This should take about 30 minutes.
While the vegetables cook, pull the chicken meat from the bones of your bird. I use two forks to pull the meat off in a shredding motion. Discard both bones and skin. When the vegetables are done, remove any excess liquid, leaving just enough to reach the top of the vegetables.
Add in the tomatoes, salt, black pepper, ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, white distilled vinegar, hot sauce, and brown sugar. Simmer for 10 minutes, stirring often. Then, add your chicken and pork barbeque to the stew. Stir well and return to the stove top to simmer on medium, stirring often, until warm. Serve with classic white bread or saltines.
Makes about 4 quarts