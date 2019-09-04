Blackberry cobbler was always an extra-special treat when I was growing up.
You see, during the summers I spent every day at my grandparents while my parents worked. Our days were filled with all the love and fun a little girl could possibly have, from making up silly song and dance routines to playing with “Nikki dog,” a beautiful Australian Shepherd who could catch a Frisbee no matter how high you tossed it, but some of my favorite days were the ones my Granny and I went to pick blackberries at my Aunt Loretta’s.
Aunt Loretta was actually my Granny’s sister and she was the most eccentric person I knew as a child. Her house was decorated with bear fur rugs and dream catchers, and she had a teepee in her front yard next to foam deer targets that she shot at with her bow. She also had a whole host of animals running around — a goat named Star, who was mean as all get out, two cats whose names have been lost to time, a dog named Little Tiny, and a bear who lived in the woods behind her house but would allegedly come all the way up onto her back porch at night.
Her land adjoined with a big, open pasture on one side and was lined with acres of trees on the other. Along the tree line and just inside the forest were big, prickly blackberry bushes.
Going out to the bushes always felt like we were going on an adventure. Aunt Loretta would lead the way, smoking like a train and outfitted in a colorful shirt and braids, and Granny would walk with me, usually reminding me how to know if a berry was ripe enough to pick.
“Don’t yank at them, and don’t pick the red ones,” she would say. “If they’re ready, they’ll come off easy.”
I, of course, took this to mean the red ones were okay to eat but wouldn’t be okay for the cobbler I knew we’d be making for after supper. Basket after basket of perfectly plump and ripe blackberries would end up stacked beside the trees for us to carry back to the kitchen, and I’d leave with a berry stain wrapped all the way around my mouth and scratches along my arms where thorns had worked their way through my shirt sleeves. Sunburnt and exhausted, the daydream of a fresh blackberry cobbler wouldn’t seem nearly as good when we were carting back all those baskets.
But when we got home and Granny started cooking, I’d change my tune. She’d show me how to properly cut butter into flour and how to tell when the blackberry concoction was ready to go — “When it coats the back of a spoon without sliding right off.”
Scrumptious, thick and syrupy, Granny’s blackberry cobbler was always the perfect blend of bitter and sweet. The lattice-topped sensation always had the right blend of flaky crust and ooey-gooey center in every bite, which, in my opinion, is how you know you’ve stumbled across perfection.
By the time I got a bite, I was ready to start picking more berries.
Here’s what you need to make your own blackberry cobbler:
For the crust:
♦ 2 cups all-purpose flour
♦ 12 tablespoons butter
♦ 1/2 cup ice water
For the cobbler:
♦ 3 cups blackberries, cleaned
♦ 1 1/2 cups sugar
♦ 6 tablespoons butter
♦ 1 1/2 cups water
♦ Extra butter and sugar for sprinkling
Here’s how to do it:
For the crust:
Chill your mixing bowl and pastry cutter in the freezer for 10-15 minutes prior to making your crust. Once chilled, cut 12 tablespoons of butter into 2 cups of all-purpose flour with a pastry cutter. If you don’t have a pastry cutter, you can use the prongs of a fork to mash the butter into the flour until it reaches a crumbly, almost sandy consistency. I don’t recommend using your hands for this step because you don’t want your butter to melt from their heat — cold butter is key to achieving flaky crust.
Slowly incorporate ½ cup of ice water to form a dough. Once formed, pour the dough onto a sheet of parchment paper, divide into two even sections, and work it into two flat discs.
Lightly flour the top of the dough and wrap it with your parchment paper from the previous step. Place it into the freezer to chill for 20-30 minutes (or for as long as it takes you to make the filling for your cobbler) prior to using.
For the cobbler:
Clean your blackberries and put them in a heavy bottomed pan over medium heat. This pan will also be your serving dish, so prep accordingly. Add in 1 ½ cups of sugar, 6 tablespoons of butter, and 1 ½ cups of water. Give it a stir. Bring the mixture to a boil and cook for 20 minutes. You’ll know it’s ready when your berries are soft enough to squish on the side of the pan with a spoon and your mixture is thick and syrupy.
Preheat your oven to 425º F. While it heats up, remove your cobbler crust from the freezer and roll the discs out. Granny always rolled hers out on the parchment paper she wrapped it in before putting it in the freezer to cut down on mess, but feel free to use any clean work station you have available.
Cut ½ inch-wide strips into both of your rolled out dough discs. Then, cut the strips from only one of your discs into ½ inch-long pieces. This should leave you with half of your dough in long, lattice strips and half in dumpling-like shapes.
Remember how I told you Granny’s cobbler always had the perfect ratio of dough to filling in every bite? Here’s the trick: Drop the dumpling-like pieces of dough into your boiling blackberry mixture one at a time until all of them are in the filling. Stir gently as they cook, for about 7 minutes.
Remove the cobbler pan from the heat and place your long dough strips on top of the blackberries in a lattice pattern. Then, brush the dough strips with melted butter (or, as my Granny always did, place whole pats of butter on the strips) and lightly sprinkle them with sugar.
Place the pan into the oven and bake for 20 minutes or until the crust is golden brown. Remove from the oven and allow to cool before serving.