The saying “as American as apple pie” is used to describe things that best represent American culture. People use the expression when talking about things like baseball, bald eagles, the Statue of Liberty, rock-n-roll music, and, of course, the dessert itself.
The question is, why is America’s identity so closely tied to apple pie that it became a saying in the first place?
There’s a historical answer, and there’s the answer our stomachs give.
The historical answer is that apples came to America right alongside the Pilgrims. They date back thousands of years across Europe and Asia, where the apple tree likely originated, and seeds were brought over from England on the Mayflower. The first apple seeds planted in North American soil were planted in the Massachusetts colony in 1625 and the fruit very quickly took over as a popular item. By the end of the 1800s, more than 14,000 varieties were available. America remains one of the world’s largest apple producers to this day. Apple pie is the obvious result of taste buds and availability working together to do the Lord’s work.
Which is why the real answer to why apple pie is considered so classically American is more related to our stomachs than our history. We could’ve done anything with apples. We could describe things as “as American as applesauce.” We don’t for one simple reason: Apple pie is tastier.
Apple fritters, the southerners answer to apple pie, are just as good. Juicy, tart apples in sweet fried pastry, drizzled with a sugary, apple glaze pack all the punch of the classic apple pie in one fun-sized package.
Granny’s apple fritter recipe is among the best and simplest. There’s a bit of frying involved, but the rest is as easy as, well ... pie. All you need to have success with this recipe is the patience to peel and dice two large Granny Smith apples and a timer set to three minutes.
Granny Smith apples are not optional, by the way. I know there are folks out there who claim you can substitute in Fuji or Honeycrisp, but those folks are wrong.
No other apple can hold a candle to the Granny Smith when it comes to cooking and baking. The green-skinned darling of the apple world is the perfect all-purpose apple, seeing as it’s flesh stays crisp and tart during the cooking process instead of turning into a mushy mess at the first sign of heat like so many others. The sour flavor of the Granny Smith also gives you the flexibility to play with stronger spices and sweeteners, and they brown less quickly than other varieties when exposed to the air.
Don’t skimp on the Granny Smith apples. Trust me.
Want to make your own fritters? Here’s what you need to get started:
For the fritters:
♦ 2 large Granny Smith apples, peeled and diced
♦ 1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour
♦ 1 tablespoon baking powder
♦ 1/4 cup brown sugar
♦ 1/2 teaspoon salt
♦ 1 1/2 teaspoons apple pie spice or ground cinnamon
♦ 3/4 cup milk
♦ 2 eggs
♦ 2 teaspoons vanilla
♦ 2 tablespoons butter, melted
♦ Oil for frying
For the glaze:
♦ 1 cup powdered sugar (also called confectioner’s or icing sugar)
♦ 2 tablespoons milk
♦ 1 tablespoon apple cider
Here’s how to make them:
Peel and dice two large Granny Smith apples. Set aside.
Whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, and apple pie spice or cinnamon together in a large bowl. Set aside. In a small bowl, combine milk, eggs, vanilla, and butter. Beat with a whisk, then stir into the flour mixture until just well-combined.
Fold your diced apples into the batter.
Pour oil into a deep skillet or Dutch oven over medium heat and bring to 350°F. The oil should be at least 1/4 inch deep. Once oil reaches 350°F, use an ice cream scoop to drop spoonfuls of batter into the hot oil. Cook apple fritters about three minutes on each side until golden brown and cooked through.
Remove from the oil with a slotted spoon and drain on paper towels.
For the glaze, whisk together powdered sugar, milk, and apple cider until smooth. Spoon 1 teaspoon of glaze over each apple fritter and allow to rest about 8 to 10 minutes before serving. Fritters best served warm.