The daffodils are blooming at Big Jim’s!

Certain times in our lives are more special than others. Certain happenings conjure up good thoughts, happy thoughts of times gone by. These times may not be important except to those who remember and feel the rush of sweetness in their souls.
Daffodils blooming at Big Jim’s make me happy. It brings me joy of past remembrances, that still happen. The other day, I saw some daffodils blooming in a yard. It wasn’t even February yet, but it didn’t dawn on me to check Big Jim’s place until a wee bit later.
First, let me tell you about Big Jim. He lived up to his name. He was so tall that I felt like I was looking at a giant, and he was strong. He worked for my mother-in-law on Causby Farms. I can remember him hauling huge sacks of feed and such on his shoulders whenever Mauldin’s brought out those big bags of grain to be stored in the mill at the bottom of the driveway.
I remember one time when my sister-in-law Mollie and I had been exploring the pasture around Big Jim’s little home just across the road from our house. We wondered if his tool shed … well, that’s what we called it … had any blue mason jars in it. We loved those jars. He was up unloading the feed truck, so I told Mollie we ought to ask him if he minded us looking.
Running over to where he was working, I marched right up to him and said, “Mr. Big Jim, do you mind us looking in your shed for blue jars?” I was all of 5 feet 2 inches to his 6 foot 6 or so inches.
He looked down at me as if I’d lost my mind and said, “They’s snakes in there, probly. You don’t want to git bit.” In truth, I was more afraid of red wasps in there than snakes unless they made rattling noises.
“Please,” I begged. “We’ll be careful. Snakes are more scared of us than we of them. Mollie and I like snakes.”
It was clear that he thought the both of us were two nutty young females who lacked any common sense, but he told us he didn’t mind. “You watch yourselfs,” he warned.
We did explore that little shed and didn’t see any snakes or wasps, but we did find some blue mason jars, and I treasure mine to this day. One actually has a glass top. It’s small and sits on my kitchen counter. I like the memory of that day.
Some years later when Big Jim’s health began to fade, he left the farm and moved to town. His little pine house was sold and I remember the day a flatbed truck backed into the front yard, slid the house onto its bed, and slowly made its way down our country road. I watched that little house until it was out of sight, a lump in my throat. I miss it & Big Jim to this day.
I’m not sure when the tradition of waiting for daffodils to bloom at Big Jim’s began, but it did when our children were young. Every spring, they would wait with expectations. When the flowers finally bloomed, the kids would bring me arm loads of them. Every room in our house had vases, cups, and glasses filled with bright yellow sweet smelling bouquets.
Daffodils are blooming very early this year. We’ve had a fairly warm winter except for the first week of February, but this doesn’t seem to have bothered these budding early flowers. They decided it was time to burst forth and they have.
The last time I saw Big Jim was years ago when I was taking a group of children from a daycare for a walk around the neighborhood. Sitting in a wheelchair I saw a man and almost immediately recognized him. I waved and called to him. He recognized me and smiled. As I walked over to him, I just bent down and hugged his neck. He patted my back. This is a precious memory.
Big Jim’s gone now, but this memory of a giant of a man who hauled huge feed sacks lives on. One true remembrance is that I always felt safe when he lived across the way.
So the daffodils are blooming at Big Jim’s as they do every year, sometimes early…sometimes later. Our grandchildren enjoy them now. I tell them about Big Jim and of those times gone by, of the little pine house and the shed out back which held treasures.
The shed is gone now, too. Daffodils are growing where it stood.
The daffodils are blooming at Big Jim’s!