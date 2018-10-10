The community as our classroom

Calhoun Elementary third-graders had the exciting opportunity to participate in a walking tour around downtown Calhoun last week.
In social studies, students are learning the history of government and this experience allowed them to tour many important government and historical sites in the city.
Students visited City Hall, the courthouse, the Calhoun Police Department, the Harris Arts Center, the GEM Theatre, the Calhoun Fire Department, the Post Office and the Gordon Historical Society at Oakleigh.
Students were excited to see and learn about the history behind our amazing city and the responsibilities of each branch of our government.
Calhoun Elementary is grateful to the community for allowing us to come and visit and we sincerely appreciate all the time and effort everyone put into this tour to make it a great success.