Vegetable gardening can be a rewarding hobby. It is a great way of providing fresh produce for the family that be a part of a nutritious diet. Vegetable gardening can also be a healthy outdoor activity.
In order to have vegetable gardening success, you need to follow some simple basics to help you in your efforts. Today, I will be sharing information from a UGA publication by Bob Westerfield, a UGA Extension horticulturist, and David Linvill, a UGA Extension agent.
The selection of the garden site is a very important key to success. I would keep in mind three important factors in site selection. Those are sunlight, water supply and soil drainage.
You need an area that will provide eight to 10 hours of sunlight per day.
If you can, the site needs to be close to the home where you will have access to a fresh and clean water supply. The site also needs to be well-draining of excessive moisture.
I will also add that you need to also try to avoid sites that have a history of hard to control weeds such as bermuda or nutsedge if possible.
You still have time to make a plan for your garden. If you only have a small area to work with, it is suggested to choice vegetables that you like best and even consider using the more compact varieties that will give an adequate supply of vegetables on the spot.
You can plan to use the space again by planting another in season crop as soon as the last harvest is taken on the first planting. You should plan to plant your tall-growing plants together on the north or west side of the garden to avoid shade issues with the lower growing plants.
You should also make a map of the garden spot to help you with crop rotation decisions each year. You will also need to plan for space between the rows so you can walk down the rows for vegetable harvest.
Spend time in your selection of your varieties for the garden area. It is safer to choose varieties that are suggested for your area. It is OK to try new varieties, but this should be done on a small scale so you can decide if the new variety will work for you in your area.
Seed purchases should be from a reputable company known for having quality seed.
A rule of thumb is to not save your own seed unless it is from a unique, unavailable variety according to Westerfield and Linvill.
I would not be doing my job as a county agent if I did not remind you to soil test. A $9 soil test submitted through our local extension office will be processed at the UGA Soil Test Lab and will result in liming and fertilization recommendations based on the soil pH and nutrient status of the soil in the vegetable garden. The sample will be coded for vegetable gardening and the results will be very accurate if the samples were taken properly and mixed well.
Soil testing can take out a lot of guesswork. Do your homework on plant cultivars, proper planting dates and plant spacing in the garden. We can provide charts that will cover information such as this and will also give you days to maturity for the individual vegetables for example.
Also, keep in mind that vegetable gardening can be work. It takes dedication to combat weeds and grasses that try to take over the garden spot. This may take some cultivation or work with a garden hoe to get rid of problematic weeds. Do not cultivate or hoe the garden too deeply or plant root injury can occur.
Note that constant cultivation can cause the soil to dry out too much. Mulch can be your best friend in the vegetable garden. Mulch can be from a variety of sources. Gardeners will use straw, leaves, compost or pine straw for example as mulch options.
Mulch can help on several fronts. Mulch will help conserve soil moisture and will help reduce weeds in the garden.
This can reduce cultivation activity too. It is suggested to add enough mulch so you will be left with 2 to 4 inches of mulch after settling has occurred.
You can also make use of newspaper in the mulching efforts. Newspaper can be applied as a mulch two to three layers thick around plants. Then, apply 3 inches of straw or compost on top of the paper.
Proper watering is very important to gardening success. You need to water the garden often enough to maintain a uniform moisture in the garden. If we are lacking rainfall in the garden season, the garden soil will need a good soaking effort once a week for heavier soil.
Light or sandy soils may need an irrigation more frequently. Use soaker hoses or irrigation tape if possible. This will keep foliage dry and help reducing chance for disease.
If you use sprinklers, try to irrigate early in the morning so the foliage will dry off sooner.